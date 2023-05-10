Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Here's Why Celsius Stock Skyrocketed to an All-Time High Today

By Jon Quast – May 10, 2023 at 11:18AM

Key Points

  • Celsius just reported record revenue and record profitability, fueled by an important distribution partnership.
  • The company's growth is entirely in the North American market, suggesting a future opportunity abroad.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors are shocked by how fast this brand is growing.

What happened

Shares of beverage company Celsius Holdings (CELH 21.37%) skyrocketed to an all-time high on Wednesday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. As of 10:15 a.m, Celsius stock is up an impressive 18%.

So what

In Q1, Celsius generated revenue of $260 million, up an astounding 95% year over year. The company signed a distribution deal with PepsiCo in late 2022 that's leading to a robust increase in points of distribution. But management says it was also able to increase the number of products it had in existing points of distribution. Both factors contributed to the strong top-line growth.

Turning to profitability, Celsius' gross margin jumped to 43.8% compared to 40.4% in the same quarter of 2022. However, it should be noted that this is a slight decrease from its gross margin of 44.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On the bottom line, Celsius had net income of $34.4 million, up from just $6.7 million in the prior-year period. It's worth pointing out that it's never before had this much net income during an entire year let alone in a single quarter.

It seems its partnership with Pepsi is taking the Celsius brand to the next level. And higher sales are unlocking stronger profitability. And that's why the stock hit an all-time high today.

Now what

Celsius' management isn't in the habit of giving forward guidance. But the trends certainly appear to be in the brand's favor. Consider that revenue in North America was up 101% year over year in Q1 and accounted for nearly 96% of total revenue. To me, this points to a still-large international opportunity that Pepsi can help Celsius capture. 

With a market capitalization now of about $10 billion, Celsius certainly isn't a cheap stock. But considering its growth and ongoing opportunity, I believe it can still be a market-beating investment for investors willing to buy and hold for the long term.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Celsius Stock Quote
Celsius
CELH
$130.01 (21.37%) $22.89
PepsiCo Stock Quote
PepsiCo
PEP
$194.08 (-0.03%) $0.06

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-667521271
Celsius Is Growing Faster Than Your Favorite Growth Stock
 soft drink energy drink cans (1)
This Stock Near 52-Week Highs Is a Monster in the Making
 GettyImages-1434263588
Celsius Holdings Stock Is Fizzing Up Again
 person think dark room chart tablet
Where Will Celsius Holdings Stock Be in 5 Years?
 soft drink energy drink cans
Celsius Holdings Is Down 29% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett Just Sent a $25 Billion Silent Warning to Wall Street
Older man at laptop raising his arms as if frustrated
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
A person walking through a factory between two digitally-enhanced shelves
1 Growth Stock Down 75% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
drawing growth of money over time
If You Invested $500 in the S&P 500 Every Month for the Last 20 Years, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services