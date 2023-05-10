Investing for Your Family's Future: 3 Stocks to Help Build Generational Wealth

Financial planners sometimes make reference to generational wealth, but what do they actually mean when they mention it?

The definitions can vary somewhat, but generational wealth basically refers to having enough money that you can pass on some of it to the next generation once you are gone. Getting to that point successfully also means having enough to take care of yourself while you are around.

A great way to create that needed generational wealth is by investing in stocks that have great pasts and promising futures. These companies tend to be fundamentally strong in their markets and their balance sheets. They also tend to have a long history of growing earnings and they generate enough profits to issue dividends. The flow of income from their dividends can be reinvested, providing added benefit from the power of compounding interest.

Generational wealth requires a long investment horizon

Generational wealth investors tend to have a longer investment horizon as compared to investors who focus on growth stocks. They also tend to be more risk-averse. This means they're more likely to be comfortable relying on investments that provide steady, sustainable returns over time with less volatility.

Stocks can and do move between categories, and like generational wealth, one investor's growth stock may look like a value stock to another investor. That said, many are clearly in one category or the other.

Let's look at three stocks that could help build generational wealth. Just to be clear, past performance is no guarantee of future performance, but here's what a $1,000 investment made 20 years ago in each of these stocks would be worth now based on the total return. Total return takes into account changes in share price and assumes all dividends are reinvested. The S&P 500 is included for comparison purposes.

For anyone interested in financial stability and independence in a long-term investment strategy that includes having something left over for the next generation, these stocks have what it takes to keep performing well. A little more on each:

1. Target

Target (TGT 0.59%) is one of the largest retailers in America, with a reputation for quality, affordability, and convenience. It's a powerful, recession-resistant brand that has managed to continue successfully competing despite the growth of e-commerce over the past two decades. Its balance sheet and bottom line remain strong, although the recent macroeconomic uncertainty has some short-term investors admittedly wary of the stock.

Target stock sells for about $156 a share and analysts give it a consensus target price of $181.69. That's a nice upside forecast of about 16% over the next 12 to 18 months. As the economy stabilizes more and shakes off the lingering effects of the pandemic, you can expect this long-term success story to get back on track and continue for years.

Target pays a well-funded dividend currently yielding 2.8%. The dividend has increased by 60% over the past five years and Target has a 51-year history of raising its dividend annually. Regular dividend raises are great for keeping up with inflation and ensuring that generational wealth doesn't get whittled away over time.

2. NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy (NEE -0.63%) provides electricity to more than 5 million customers through its Florida Power & Light subsidiary and also has become one of the world's largest producers of wind and solar energy through projects up and running throughout the U.S. and Canada.

NextEra shares are selling for about $75 and analysts who follow this energy stock give it a consensus target price of $92.50, an upside of about 22%. Its dividend yield is 2.5% and the dividend was boosted by 66% over the past five years. Adding to its value stock appeal are 30 straight years of annual dividend increases.

3. Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT -0.54%) is one of the legends of Wall Street, making millions for investors and billions for its founders from its early days as the computer software pioneer that invented the Windows operating system. The company also benefits greatly from its Office software suite, its gaming operations (including the Xbox gaming system), its foray into cloud computing through Azure, and its more recent large investments in artificial intelligence software.

Microsoft also has a long record of boosting shareholder value through share buybacks and dividends, which many high-tech competitors don't pay. Right now, though, much of the value of the stock is coming from stock price appreciation. The company is riding a 20-year streak of dividend hikes while paying a dividend that yields 0.9% (the yield is low because the stock is doing so well). Microsoft shares sell for about $311 right now and have a consensus target price from analysts of $322.88.

Long-term profit for those who want to "set it and forget it"

Target, NextEra, and Microsoft are three good examples of established companies in mature industries whose shares may be undervalued and present a great opportunity to profit from the eventual price appreciation that should come in the future when the market cycles again roll their way.

They also are excellent choices for those who want to "set it and forget it" rather than watch the daily, or weekly, or even monthly movement of all their investments and savings. Some folks have better things to do, including work, play, and living an active life that passive income and share price appreciation can help sustain during this generation and the next.