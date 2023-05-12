Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Albemarle Stock Bounced Off Lows This Week

By Neha Chamaria – May 12, 2023 at 11:00AM

Key Points

  • Albemarle cut its sales outlook for 2023 earlier this month on lower lithium prices.
  • Lithium prices, however, are rebounding off lows and will likely head higher.
  • Investors see an opportunity in Albemarle stock while it's still down.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A rebound in lithium prices should lift Albemarle's sales, and stock price.

What happened

After falling consistently in recent months, Albemarle (ALB -1.21%) stock reversed course this week and was trading up 10% as of 10 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

With the lithium stock plunging 37% since the beginning of February through last week, investors sensed a great opportunity to scoop up shares of the world's largest lithium miner. Bumper numbers from Albemarle and lithium prices rebounding after a steep recent fall proved to be the perfect catalysts for investors to hit the buy button.

So what

Lithium carbonate prices hit 19-month lows on April 24 on oversupply concerns and fears of declining electric vehicle (EV) sales. Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) in China, in particular, slowed down considerably in the first quarter after the government withdrew cash subsidies. With a price war also ensuing in the EV industry thanks to Tesla's aggressive price cuts, customers postponed or canceled purchases in anticipation of even lower prices.

Have lithium prices bottomed? That's not a far-fetched idea given how prices have more than halved from their all-time highs of December. With industry experts foreseeing renewed demand for EVs in the second quarter, prices of battery-grade lithium carbonate in China continued to climb for the 10th consecutive day on May 12 according to CnEVPost. 

Albemarle stock's rise this week, therefore, should come as no surprise. Albemarle may have cut its outlook for 2023 last week, but investors hope the company will eventually beat its estimates as lithium prices stabilize.

For now, Albemarle expects 35% to 55% growth in sales this year. That's still solid growth, and with lithium prices also rebounding this week, several analysts upgraded their ratings on Albemarle stock. Analysts at Bank of America, for example, upgraded the lithium stock's price target to $200 per share, while Keybanc analysts gave Albemarle a price target of $270 a share.

Now what

Albemarle is growing steadily and wants to make the most of the EV boom. BY 2030, Albemarle believes it could nearly triple its lithium conversion capacity, or the capacity to convert lithium carbonate into battery-grade compounds. The long-term story for the lithium miner hasn't changed, which is why it makes for such a tempting stock to buy now

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Albemarle Stock Quote
Albemarle
ALB
$196.12 (-1.21%) $-2.40

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Lithium, battery
Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Reduces 2023 Outlook, but Business Is Still In Overdrive
 alb stock q1earnings ev charging
Albemarle Earnings Crush Estimates, but 2023 Outlook Cut Due to Falling Lithium Prices
 1 big red arrow going down over a stock chart.
Why Albemarle Stock Crashed 10% Friday
 Lithium, battery
Albemarle vs. Sociedad Química y Minera: Which Top Lithium Stock Is the Better Buy?
 electric vehicles, EVs, charging station, battery technology
Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

Our Most Popular Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Jamie Dimon Says Enough Is Enough
Buffett8 TMF
Warren Buffett's Latest $4.4 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $70 Billion in Under 5 Years
Buffett9 TMF
Warren Buffett Likely Eliminated This Bank Stock From Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio
bull vs bear market gold
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services