Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

This Electric Vehicle Maker Just Zoomed Into 1st Place With Investors, but Is That Justified?

By Eric Volkman – May 14, 2023 at 4:51AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Not everything was sunshine and roses with the manufacturer's first-quarter report.

Investor enthusiasm for electric vehicle (EV) makers has dimmed somewhat in recent months. One recent exception is pickup and utility van manufacturer Rivian Automotive (RIVN -6.72%), which saw its share price zoom after it reported its latest set of quarterly results.

Yet through all the newfound enthusiasm, I think some caution is warranted.

Roadblocks ahead?

Many stock rallies originate from estimates-beating quarters, and this was the case with Rivian.

In its first-quarter announcement, the EV maker revealed that its revenue leaped more than sixfold on a year-over-year basis to $661 million, only slightly below the average analyst estimate. It also beat on the bottom line, with its non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss of $1.25 per share trouncing the collective projection of a $1.61 shortfall.

So far, so good. But there were a few yellow traffic lights in that earnings report that were concerning.

A major one is Rivian's all-important production figure; this was actually down during the period when compared to fourth-quarter output (at 9,395 vehicles, for a 6% drop). With invaluable first-mover advantage with its R1T, the first EV pickup on the market, the company had great momentum behind it. What happened? 

In its earnings release, Rivian said that its commercial van production line was down for much of the quarter (due to the introduction of a new motor and battery technology). It added that it is still on track to hit its production goal of 50,000 vehicles this year, which would be double the 2022 figure.

But since its production regime is still relatively new, it could undergo other growing pains. And not meeting a production target would badly affect the newfound investor confidence that came with that earnings beat.

I'm also concerned with that bottom-line number. Yes, it narrowed more than many expected it to (to just under $1.17 billion on an adjusted basis, from first-quarter 2022's $1.28 billion), however Rivian is still well in the red. And while there's less scarlet ink than previously, $1.17 billion isn't a much more comforting figure than $1.28 billion. 

It also starkly demonstrates that the company has quite a way to go to reach substantially narrower losses, let alone profitability, even if that ambitious production goal is met.

There's comfort in the fact that Rivian ended the quarter with bulging coffers -- it held over $11 billion in cash and equivalents, more than enough to endure a sustained period of financial stress. It's also doing a fine job of reining in expenses, and higher production means lower costs per vehicle. But cash piles have a way of withering away quicker than expected when an enterprise keeps losing money.

Obeying gravity

Finally, I think Rivian-watchers should also monitor the current EV industry price war. The leading army in this fight is, of course, Tesla, which has made a series of price cuts since the beginning of the year. Rivian hasn't lowered its prices at all and hasn't indicated that it's going to, which could potentially leave it out in the cold.

First-mover advantage is great for a manufacturer. Unfortunately for them it rarely lasts, and competitors are coming for Rivian's lunch.

Ford, with the weight of the immense production and marketing/sales machinery behind it, is having success with its F-150 Lightning EV pickup. According to the incumbent carmaker, this was the No. 1 EV pickup on the market last December. If Ford is aggressive enough, it might also take the crown for 2023.

Tesla has yet to roll out its Cybertruck and although the futuristic styling won't be to everyone's taste, it is a Tesla. As such, it's sure to attract plenty of interest and more than a few customers that might otherwise opt for an R1T.

Since these pickups are coming onto the road in an environment of falling prices, it's very likely their costs will start to come down, too. Rivian has much less leeway for price chops than does a Ford or a Tesla.

All in all, I think Rivian's better-than-expected quarterly performance was encouraging and showed that the company is effectively and sensibly managed. The EV game is a tough one to win, though, and Rivian is still an underdog. Investors would do well to keep an eye on its cash resources and its pricing moves, such as they are, to gauge how effectively it's competing.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Rivian Automotive Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive
RIVN
$12.91 (-6.72%) $0.93
Ford Motor Company Stock Quote
Ford Motor Company
F
$11.67 (-1.69%) $0.20
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$167.98 (-2.38%) $-4.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

RIVIAN_Sankey_Q12023
Rivian Stock Investors Need to Hear What Its CEO Just Said
 Rivian cash on hand
Rivian Stock May Now Be a Buy -- This Important Number Shows Why
 Rivian R1T. IS Rivian
Why Rivian Stock Keeps Falling
 Coffee Please (40)
Why Is Everyone Talking About Rivian Stock?
 Rivian 2022 R1T pickup truck
Is This the Turning Point for Rivian Stock?

Our Most Popular Articles

A pad with passive income written on it.
3 Passive Income Machines to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend growth hundred dollar bills arrow up
This 9.9%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is Keeping Its Passive-Income Growth Engine Well Fueled
GettyImages-1079127056
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
Joe Biden Speech White House Photo by Adam Schultz
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make, and the 1 Insurmountable Problem He'll Encounter

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services