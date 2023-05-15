Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

By Keith Speights – May 15, 2023 at 10:59AM

Key Points

  • An FDA advisory committee voted 8-6 in favor of accelerated approval for SRP-9001.
  • The FDA doesn't have to go along with the advisory committee's recommendation, but usually does.
  • If approved, SRP-9001 would be Sarepta's fourth approved therapy for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Investors are cheering a key FDA advisory committee vote.

What happened

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT 24.56%) were skyrocketing 24.9% higher as of 10:37 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced Friday evening that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee voted in support of accelerated approval of SRP-9001 in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Sarepta said that the FDA's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 8-6 in favor of approving SRP-9001. DMD is caused by genetic mutations that prevent the production of the dystrophin protein. SRP-9001 is a gene therapy that's designed to correct this underlying genetic issue and help produce dystrophin in the muscle tissue.

So what

An 8-6 vote might seem really close. However, the bottom line is that Sarepta got the positive advisory committee recommendation that it needed.

Investors are fully aware that this vote bodes well for Sarepta's chances to add a fourth approved DMD therapy to its lineup. To be sure, the FDA doesn't have to go along with the advisory committee. However, the agency pays close attention to the opinions of the scientific experts it convenes to review regulatory applications. And it usually does approve therapies that receive a thumbs-up from those advisory committees.

Now what

The FDA has set a PDUFA date of May 29 to make its final decision on accelerated approval of SRP-9001. Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram said that the company's top priority is to work with the agency to complete the review of its regulatory filing.

