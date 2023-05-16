Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Bolted Higher Today

By George Budwell – May 16, 2023 at 2:52PM

Key Points

  • Viking's long-awaited midstage NASH trial results were announced today, and they didn't disappoint.
  • Investors bid up the biotech's shares in response to this positive clinical update, despite a dour day for pharma stocks in general.

The biotech's midstage NASH candidate passed another key hurdle.

What happened

Shares of clinical-stage metabolism specialist Viking Therapeutics (VKTX 12.47%) were up by 12.4%, on abnormally high volume, as of 3:12 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The big gain came after the company announced positive top-line results for VK2809 in its mid-stage trial for biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an increasingly common cause of liver transplants in the United States. 

Highlights of the study include a whopping 52% average reduction in liver fat at the drug's highest dose, 85% of VK2809-treated patients achieving at least a 30% reduction in liver fat, and statistically significant decreases in several key biomarkers like LDL-C, triglycerides, and atherogenic lipoproteins. VK2809, in short, appears to have a real chance at becoming a best-in-class treatment for NASH. 

So what

As things stand now, there are no Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments for NASH. Current valuation estimates for this untapped drug market range from $30 billion to $50 billion per year. Thus, VK2809 could easily exceed $1 billion a year in sales as an FDA-approved NASH treatment. That's a sizable commercial opportunity for a company with a market cap of less than $2.5 billion at the time of this writing.  

Now what

Is Viking's stock still a buy? The fact that its shares are solidly in the green on a tough day for biotech stocks in general says a lot about the optimism surrounding the company's clinical pipeline. Not only does Viking have a potential best-in-class NASH therapy under development, but it also has an intriguing early-stage weight loss candidate. Aggressive investors, in turn, may want to consider buying this biotech stock before its shares climb even higher.

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

