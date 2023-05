At Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A 0.55%) (BRK.B 0.07%) recent annual meeting, insurance head Ajit Jain said that GEICO is behind on technology and is investing heavily to catch up. This might spell trouble for insurance disruptors like Lemonade (LMND -1.79%), but in this video I discuss why tech might not even be the biggest opportunity Lemonade has.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of May 15, 2023. The video was published on May 15, 2023.