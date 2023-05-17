Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Warren Buffett May Be Right About Nu After a Blowout Quarter

By Rick Munarriz – May 17, 2023 at 11:46AM

Key Points

  • Berkshire Hathaway initiated a position in Nu in early 2022, shortly after it went public.
  • The parent of Nubank continues to grow, now reaching 46% of the Brazilian adult population.
  • The stock is up 50% this year, but you can still get in for less than Warren Buffett's initial position in the fintech speedster.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Nu Holdings had a blowout quarter this week and is beating the market in 2023.

One of the fastest-growing stocks in fintech isn't a staple of most aggressive growth investors. Nu (NU -0.82%) is barely on the radar of most traders who like to swing for the fences. It's actually one of the smallest weightings for Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, for example. 

You don't expect the greatest investor of our time -- one with a bent for value investing -- to be a financial backer of the Brazilian provider of digital financial services. Warren Buffett is certainly an unlikely shareholder, but Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.21%) (BRK.B 0.62%) initiated a position in Nu last year. 

Heading south

It likely wasn't Buffett or Charlie Munger who introduced Nu into Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of publicly traded companies. They have surrounded themselves with younger money managers to lock in the next generation of Berkshire Hathaway investing legends. The stock itself has also lagged the market since its arrival, but that may not remain the case for long.

Nu came through with one of the more impressive financial updates of this earnings season earlier this week. Revenue soared 85% to $1.6 billion for the first quarter, up a slightly better 87% on a foreign exchange neutral basis. Nu's growth comes from a combination of a 33% increase in customers -- up to 79.1 million by the end of March -- and a 28% surge over the past year in average revenue per account. 

A digital banking platform might not seem ubiquitous, particularly in Latin America where traditionalists lean on brick-and-mortar institutions and the wealth gap can be wide between classes. However, Nubank has caught on with the masses in Nu's home turf. A whopping 46% of Brazil's adult population has a Nubank account now, a notable achievement when you consider that it launched just nine years ago. 

A person working on a phone and laptop at the same time with a globe in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

The business is understandably scalable. If you think the top-line growth is impressive, check out how it plays out as you work your way down the income statement. Nu's $650.9 million in gross profit through the first three months of the year is a 124% year-over-year improvement on a constant currency basis. Nu was losing money a year ago, but it has put out three consecutive quarters of positive and growing net income. 

Nu has been profitable in Brazil for the past four quarters, and it's still early in its international expansion. It has just 3% of the population penetration in Mexico where it debuted three years ago. It launched in Colombia a year later, and it's reaching just 2% of that country's adult population. 

Nu topped 80 million total accounts by early April, but there are plenty of round milestones for Nu to vanquish in the near future. Engagement is also on the rise, as deposits, active accounts, and revenue are all growing faster than the total user base. There are naturally risks for a Latin American financial services play if the region's economy sours, especially as its loan portfolio grows. For now, payment delinquency rates are near historical levels if not better.  

This isn't just a story that's impressive just for the sake of growth. Nu has been able to make the most of its growing consumer base to deliver one of the lowest cost structures in the industry. Passing on the savings to its accounts is making it a beloved brand with one of the largest Net Promoter Scores of any company in Brazil. If it can duplicate that success in other Latin American countries the runway here is long and wide. 

Going public in late 2021 wasn't great timing for the fintech stock. Growth investors were rocked, and early believers including Berkshire Hathaway saw the stock sink as 2022 played out. The climate is kinder now that Nu is delivering monster growth and growing profitability. The shares are up 50% so far in 2023, but you can still get in at a better price than Buffett. You don't often get a chance to beat the master at his own game. 

Rick Munarriz has positions in Nu. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Nu Stock Quote
Nu
NU
$6.05 (-0.82%) $0.05
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
BRK.A
$499,689.99 (0.21%) $1,069.99
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
BRK.B
$325.75 (0.62%) $2.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Nu
There's a Reason Warren Buffett Owns Nu Holdings
 stocks go up growth investing chart woman business
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 33% to 80% in 2023, According to Wall Street
 nu stock
Down 55%, Is Nu Holdings a Buy Going Into 2023?
 GettyImages-1281124021
Why Nu Holdings Stock Jumped Today
 GettyImages-1172816210
Better Buffett Fintech: Nu Holdings vs. StoneCo

Our Most Popular Articles

artificial intelligence ai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Predicts That This Profession Will Be Most Revolutionized By AI
Growth 3
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $2 Trillion by 2033 (Besides Apple and Microsoft)
percentage interest rate growth rate mortgage savings
Why I Keep Buying This 10%-Yielding Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist This Year
Investor 39
History Says the S&P 500 Is Headed Higher in 2023 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services