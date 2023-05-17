Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why P3 Healthcare Shares Jumped Wednesday

By Jim Halley – May 17, 2023 at 11:50AM

Key Points

  • P3 Health Partners saw revenue rise and net losses fall in the first quarter.
  • The company upgraded adjusted EBITDA predictions for 2023.
  • P3 added 50% more Medicare Advantage members last year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's CEO showed confidence with a big stock buy.

What happened

Shares of P3 Health Partners (PIII 6.85%) were up 10% Wednesday morning after rising as much as 16.2% in early trading. The shares were buoyed when investors noticed the CEO purchased a large amount of the company's stock. Shares of P3 Health are up more than 84% this year.

So what

P3 Health Partners is a physician-led health management company that provides primary care, chronic-care management, and other services to Medicare Advantage and commercial patients. The healthcare company has a network of more than 2,800 affiliated primary care providers in the U.S.

CEO Sherif Abdou bought 100,000 shares of his company's stock at $2.62 a share on May 12, as reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on May 16. The insider buy was seen as a positive sign.

On top of that, the company reported improved revenue on May 10. It said it had first-quarter revenue of $298.7 million, up 18% sequentially and 11%, year over year. The quarterly net loss of $52.4 million was an improvement compared to the $60.8 million it lost same period last year and a huge improvement from the $532.3 million in net losses it reported last quarter.

The company also issued improved guidance for full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It now expects to lose $35 million to $55 million in adjusted EBITDA, compared to earlier expectations of a loss of $40 million to $60 million. It also kept 2023 revenue guidance at $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, up from the $1 billion in revenue it reported in 2022. 

Now what

It's likely to be awhile before P3 Health Partners turns a profit, so this stock is only for long-term investors who can handle a healthy dose of risk. The company's shares are showing some momentum, but while insider buying is a better sign than insider selling, it doesn't mean the stock is right for everyone.

The company has done a solid job of increasing Medicare Advantage members; it had 104,000 in 2022, up 50% from 2021, and expects to have between 115,000 to 120,000 this year.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

P3 Health Partners Stock Quote
P3 Health Partners
PIII
$3.43 (6.85%) $0.22

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Our Most Popular Articles

artificial intelligence ai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Predicts That This Profession Will Be Most Revolutionized By AI
Growth 3
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $2 Trillion by 2033 (Besides Apple and Microsoft)
percentage interest rate growth rate mortgage savings
Why I Keep Buying This 10%-Yielding Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist This Year
Investor 39
History Says the S&P 500 Is Headed Higher in 2023 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services