Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Triumph Group Stock Is Up Big Today

By Lou Whiteman – May 17, 2023 at 11:45AM

Key Points

  • Triumph reported quarterly results that beat expectations.
  • The company has been trying to execute a turnaround for nearly a decade, but it has run into a lot of obstacles.
  • There is still room for improvement, but investors should not expect a quick fix.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's long-awaited turnaround appears to finally be gaining traction.

What happened

Aerospace parts manufacturer Triumph Group (TGI 15.03%) posted better-than-expected results and provided an upbeat outlook for the future. Investors are hoping that the long-awaited turnaround at Triumph is finally taking hold, sending shares up as much as 16% on Wednesday morning.

So what

Triumph, a maker of components for military and commercial aerospace platforms, has been a tough stock to love over the past decade. The shares have lost about 85% of their value since the mid-2010s, and the company has been slowly trying to rework its business, including by restructuring or selling unprofitable units. The challenge was complicated first by the pandemic and then by the supply chain disruptions that followed. 

At long last, investors are beginning to see the fruits of all that labor. Triumph earned $0.39 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter (ending March 31) on revenue of $393.29 million, beating analyst expectations for $0.26 per share in earnings on sales of $345 million.

The company generated an operating margin of 17%, or 11% if you exclude the one-time gain on the sale of a business. Free cash flow totaled $51.8 million, and the company addressed some of its near-term debt maturities by securing a new $1.2 billion secured financing facility.

"Triumph ended our fiscal year 2023 on an upswing," CEO Dan Crowley said in a statement. "As our markets improve, we generated 21% organic sales growth from continuing operations in the quarter."

Now what

Triumph said it expects to grow revenue at between 7% and 10% in its fiscal 2024, setting guidance for full-year sales of between $1.39 billion and $1.43 billion. The consensus estimate is for $1.4 billion in sales.

The company definitely appears to be on the right path, and investors are understandably relieved. But it probably won't be a straight shot up from here. As noted, the guidance for the next 12 months is nothing for investors to get too excited about. And the new financing facility could mean higher interest expense, which could be a drag on earnings in the quarters to come.

Triumph has long been one of the most difficult reclamation projects in aerospace, and to management's credit, the company has gone a long way toward getting its house in order. Investors could see further upside from here, but that will likely require significant patience.

Lou Whiteman has positions in Triumph Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Triumph Group Stock Quote
Triumph Group
TGI
$12.09 (15.03%) $1.58

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Aircraft Jet engine maintenance in airplane hangar Getty
Why Triumph Group Shares Are Falling Again Today
 aerospace maintenance engineer inspecting airplane in hangar Getty
Why Shares of Triumph Group Are Plunging Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 Big red arrow going down over a stock chart
Why Triumph Group Stock Tanked 10% After Beating Earnings

Our Most Popular Articles

artificial intelligence ai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Predicts That This Profession Will Be Most Revolutionized By AI
Growth 3
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $2 Trillion by 2033 (Besides Apple and Microsoft)
percentage interest rate growth rate mortgage savings
Why I Keep Buying This 10%-Yielding Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist This Year
Investor 39
History Says the S&P 500 Is Headed Higher in 2023 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services