Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

By Keithen Drury – May 18, 2023 at 7:45AM

Key Points

  • CrowdStrike operates in a rapidly growing field.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor's stock is undervalued for its strong potential.
  • MercadoLibre's stock has large upside thanks to a growing customer base.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Becoming a millionaire takes time, but these stocks can accelerate that timeline.

Retiring a millionaire is a goal for many investors, because it is a threshold many feel is necessary to retire comfortably. While it's possible to reach this status with market-tracking funds like ETFs, individual stocks can achieve this goal much faster by picking the correct ones.

If that's more your speed, I've got three stocks that I think can supercharge your portfolio returns and help you retire a millionaire someday.

CrowdStrike

When assessing a company's growth potential, it's essential to consider the future operating environment and if the company could be disrupted. CrowdStrike (CRWD 2.40%) operates in the cybersecurity industry, which is slated to grow significantly over the coming years due to bad actors ramping up attacks. Another buzzword in the tech industry is artificial intelligence (AI), and companies that don't use it will likely be left in the dust.

Fortunately for investors, CrowdStrike has a top-notch cybersecurity platform based on AI and can prevent and stop breaches thanks to the trillions of signals it analyzes weekly. Its solution is wildly popular, with its customer base growing by 41% to more than 23,000 in fiscal year 2023 (ended Jan. 31). However, it hasn't captured every possible customer, as only 556 of the Global 2000 and 271 of the Fortune 500 are clients. Existing customers also contribute a lot to growth, the the average customer spending $125 in Q4 for every $100 they spent last year.

CrowdStrike also has a huge potential market, and management believes its current offerings constitute a $76 billion total addressable market. However, that figure will rise to $158 billion by 2026 with market growth and planned product launches. Although the company has yet to turn a profit, by other metrics the stock doesn't look all that expensive at 13.5 times sales and 45 times free cash flow.

If you're looking for huge upside in a stock, CrowdStrike should be at the top of your list.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Another cornerstone in stock investing is identifying companies that the market may not appreciate due to short-term conditions. You won't become a millionaire overnight through investing, so taking the long view can reveal some stocks that are genuine bargains.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM 5.82%) falls into this category, as the slowing semiconductor market has spurred investors pessimism. TSMC is the world's largest chip contract manufacturing company, so it doesn't market its chips. Instead, it makes chips for customers such as Apple and Nvidia. With world-leading 3 nanometer (nm) chip technology, it's at the cutting edge of its industry.

But, with the PC market affecting every company in the value chain, Taiwan Semiconductor has taken a hit. In Q1, revenue fell 4.8% year over year in U.S. dollars (up 3.6% in local currency). That trend is expected to continue, with analysts predicting revenue to fall by 6% in 2023. However, they forecast revenue growth of 22.2% in 2024.

This increase can be attributed to TSMC's 3 nm chip technology finally contributing to the company's top line, as it generated no revenue in Q1. This indicates a significant upside for TSMC, but the stock is trading as if it will never recover.

TSM PE Ratio Chart

Data source: YCharts TSM PE Ratio

Even when its earnings decline during the next 12 months is factored in, Taiwan Semiconductor still trades below where it has over the previous five years. This looks like a strong entry point, and investors should use this short-term weakness to their advantage.

MercadoLibre

I've discussed a stock that has huge upside and a stock that is undervalued, but what about a company that checks both those boxes? I believe MercadoLibre (MELI 3.51%) fits that description, and investors should pay attention to this one.

MercadoLibre is the dominant player in Latin American e-commerce. Its offerings include an online store, shipping logistics, digital payments, and a consumer credit division -- kind of like a combination of Amazon and PayPal.

This combination has resulted in explosive growth, and Q1 was no exception. Revenue rose 58% on a currency-neutral basis, and operating margin increased by 5 percentage points to 11.2%. Even with MercadoLibre increasing its profitability, the company can still rapidly increase revenue.

It also has enormous upside, and Latin America has a large population attempting to break through to the middle class.

Fortunately for investors, the stock trades well below its historical valuation range for all of that upside and strong growth.

MELI PS Ratio Chart

Data source: YCharts MELI PS Ratio

MercadoLibre looks like a great buy at these prices, and investors who purchase this stock will position themselves well to become a millionaire with a long enough holding period.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon.com, CrowdStrike, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, PayPal, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Apple, CrowdStrike, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, PayPal, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

CrowdStrike Stock Quote
CrowdStrike
CRWD
$137.23 (2.40%) $3.22
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSM
$90.88 (5.82%) $5.00
Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$172.69 (0.36%) $0.62
Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$115.50 (1.85%) $2.10
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$301.78 (3.30%) $9.65
MercadoLibre Stock Quote
MercadoLibre
MELI
$1,320.15 (3.51%) $44.76
PayPal Stock Quote
PayPal
PYPL
$61.46 (1.09%) $0.66

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Cybersecurity - Statista
5 Smart Reasons to Buy CrowdStrike Stock, and 1 Major Risk to Consider
 artificial intelligence
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
 CrowdStrike ARR
CrowdStrike Is the Best Cybersecurity Stock to Buy Now for 1 Simple Reason: AI
 A person staring at graphs and charts on a computer monitor
Why CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, and MongoDB Rallied Wednesday Morning
 cybersecurity information security smartphone laptop two-factor authorization
2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 3
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $2 Trillion by 2033 (Besides Apple and Microsoft)
Stock Chart Quote Bear Bull Trading Invest Short Options Getty
Tech Stocks Are Doing Something Not Seen in 97 Years
GettyImages-1366649768
One Top FAANG Stock That Should Crush the Market in 2023
featured-daily-upside-image
Trump's Dealings with Saudis Under Investigation

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services