Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Baozun Stock Was Falling Today

By Jeremy Bowman – May 25, 2023 at 2:47PM

Key Points

  • Like other Chinese e-commerce stocks, Baozun is struggling in the current environment.
  • The company beat estimates, but investors still seem skeptical of its restructuring into three divisions.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Revenue dropped again in its latest earnings report.

What happened

Shares of Baozun (BZUN -9.88%), the struggling Chinese e-commerce services provider, were moving lower today after the company issued another disappointing earnings report.

As a result, the stock was down 8.4% as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Thursday.

So what

At a time when much of the Chinese e-commerce sector is struggling, Baozun posted another quarter of declining sales as revenue fell 4.9% to $274.9 million, though that topped estimates at $270.8 million. Both service and product revenue fell in the quarter.

On the bottom line, the company reported an adjusted operating profit of $1.4 million, up slightly from the year before, and it finished the quarter with an adjusted profit per share of $0.03, up from breakeven in the quarter a year ago, and better than the consensus at breakeven.

Management continued to make progress on its plan to restructure the company into three divisions: Baozun e-commerce, Baozun brand management, and Baozun international.

CEO Vincent Qiu said, "I am excited about the transformation road map we have lined up for the next three years," and he added, "For the long term, the expansion of Baozun Group into three divisions is aimed at creating a virtuous ecosystem in which each division brings value to the others." 

Now what

Baozun didn't offer guidance, but investors are understandably frustrated with the lack of progress on the top and bottom lines.

Peers like Alibaba and JD.com also reported flat growth in their recent quarters, so the challenges seem to extend beyond Baozun.

Nonetheless, past efforts to reignite sales growth have fallen flat, and that's unlikely to change -- at least until the larger macro-level trends improve.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Alibaba Group and JD.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Baozun and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Baozun Stock Quote
Baozun
BZUN
$3.83 (-9.88%) $0.42
Alibaba Group Stock Quote
Alibaba Group
BABA
$78.83 (-2.94%) $-2.38
JD.com Stock Quote
JD.com
JD
$32.38 (-4.44%) $-1.50

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

china e-commerce
Why Baozun Stock Was Sinking Today
 Beijing China skyline
Why Baozun, Kanzhun, and GDS Holdings Rallied Today
 Market Crashing Thru Floor
Why Chinese Stocks Got Crushed on Monday
 baozun
Why Baozun Stock Jumped Today
 A person touching a shopping kart icon.
Why Baozun Stock Is Soaring This Week

Our Most Popular Articles

A digital render of a self-driving car stopped at a cross walk surrounded by people
1 Super Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club
Stock Chart Quote Bear Bull Trading Invest Short Options Getty
This Investment Strategy Has Been Foolproof Since 1900 -- 104 for 104 -- and It's the Closest Thing to a Wall Street Guarantee
money rain dividend payments receiving cash (1)
This No-Brainer Bargain Dividend Stock Belongs in Your Portfolio
cybersecurity-man-laptop
Why Buying $1,000 of This AI Growth Stock Could Be a Brilliant Move

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services