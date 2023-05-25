Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Nutanix Stock Soared Today

By Keith Noonan – May 25, 2023 at 4:17PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The cloud-infrastructure services specialist delivered beats across the board with its recent earnings report.

What happened

Shares of Nutanix (NTNX 16.80%) enjoyed a strong post-earnings rally Thursday. The cloud software company's share price climbed 16.8% in the daily session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

After the market closed yesterday, Nutanix released results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended April 30, and delivered sales and earnings that came in ahead of expectations. The company recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.04 on revenue of $448.58 million, while the average Wall Street target had called for per-share earnings of $0.03 on sales of $433.4 million.   

So what

Nutanix saw strong demand for its cloud-infrastructure services in Q3, with revenue climbing 11% year over year, average-contract-value billings rising 17% to reach $239.8 million, and annual recurring revenue soaring 32% to hit $1.47 billion. The company's gross margin also climbed to 83.8%, up from 83.3% in the prior-year period.

Despite the tough macroeconomic backdrop impacting many cloud-services providers, demand for Nutanix's software continues to look relatively strong, and management's guidance for the rest of the year came in far ahead of the market's targets. 

Now what

For the fourth quarter, Nutanix is guiding for an adjusted operating margin between 9% and 10% and sales between $470 million and $480 million. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had been calling for sales of $452.2 million in the period. 

With its new guidance, the company now expects full-year sales to be between $1.84 billion and $1.85 billion, topping the previous average Wall Street target for revenue of $1.8 billion. The company also expects to record an adjusted operating margin between 6% and 8% for the year. 

NTNX PE Ratio (Forward) Chart

NTNX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Trading at roughly 128 times this year's expected earnings, the stock may look expensive on a price-to-earnings basis, but it's posting solid growth and encouraging margins. With strong positioning in its corner of the cloud services market, the company has promising expansion opportunities ahead and the potential for big earnings growth as the business continues to scale. 

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutanix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Nutanix Stock Quote
Nutanix
NTNX
$29.68 (16.80%) $4.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

coding analysis software engineer programming
Why Nutanix Was Plunging Today
 GettyImages-1278728777
Why Nutanix Stock Soared Today
 cloud security image
This Lesser-Known Cloud Computing Company Is Primed for a Turnaround. Is It Time To Buy?
 upward cloud chart
Why Nutanix Stock Was Soaring Today
 hand drawing chart stock return
Market Sell-Off: 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Begins

Our Most Popular Articles

A digital render of a self-driving car stopped at a cross walk surrounded by people
1 Super Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club
GettyImages-1056449108
Wall Street Expects These Stocks to Soar 175% and 545%. Should You Buy?
Stock Chart Quote Bear Bull Trading Invest Short Options Getty
This Investment Strategy Has Been Foolproof Since 1900 -- 104 for 104 -- and It's the Closest Thing to a Wall Street Guarantee
cybersecurity-man-laptop
Why Buying $1,000 of This AI Growth Stock Could Be a Brilliant Move

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services