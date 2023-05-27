Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Is Japan Building Its Own TSMC to Manufacture AI Chips?

By Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein – May 27, 2023 at 6:30AM

Japan is rising to challenge TSMC in semiconductor production with Rapidus.

Rapidus is emerging as Japan's bold response to advanced global semiconductor manufacturing. Harnessing IBM's 2nm technology, Rapidus is set to revolutionize the industry, focusing on AI and super-computing, but is it a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM 2.24%) competitor? Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 22, 2023. The video was published on May 26, 2023.

Billy Duberstein has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Jose Najarro has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

