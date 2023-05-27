Is Japan Building Its Own TSMC to Manufacture AI Chips?

Rapidus is emerging as Japan's bold response to advanced global semiconductor manufacturing. Harnessing IBM's 2nm technology, Rapidus is set to revolutionize the industry, focusing on AI and super-computing, but is it a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM 2.24%) competitor? Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 22, 2023. The video was published on May 26, 2023.