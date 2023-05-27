Uncovering the Best Stocks to Buy Now: Stock Market News and Investing Methodology

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ 2.56%) is up over 30% year to date, and investors are wondering what to do next. While large-cap tech names associated with AI have been on a rampage, other stocks have been trading sideways and lower. The below video provides stock market news, long-term investing methodology, portfolio management, and the best stocks to buy. One of my favorite stocks to buy now is Enphase Energy (ENPH 0.37%), and the video provides price targets to consider.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 26, 2023. The video was published on May 26, 2023.