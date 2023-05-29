Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

2 Ways Alibaba Stock Could Create Enormous Value for Investors

By Lawrence Nga – May 29, 2023 at 6:45AM

Key Points

  • Alibaba has been eeking out ways to unlock the potential of its varied businesses.
  • The Chinese tech giant will spin off its cloud business and list two other subsidiaries.
  • Its robust stock buyback program should also enhance shareholder returns.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Alibaba could finally be on a sustainable trajectory as it rolls out a host of strategic moves.

Alibaba's (BABA 2.78%) stock has had a tough time in the last two years as the company faced declining growth and increasing competition. Still, the tech conglomerate has not given up. Alibaba recently announced a variety of steps to enhance shareholder value. Two strategic moves in particular could create significant value for investors. Let's take a look at them.

Customers shop on phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

The creation of little Babas

Alibaba has exemplified China's massive success in the last two decades. Founded as an e-commerce business, the tech conglomerate has over the years built a business empire spanning cloud computing, logistics, fintech entertainment, and others.

But with its success came its worst enemy: size. Its massive proportions makes it extremely difficult for management to focus on all the different components of the company, primarily since many of these younger businesses operate at different growth stages and with varying nuances.

So to right this problem, Alibaba has decided to break into six business units, giving each one the freedom to pursue its path, including going public separately. This autonomy could lead to better focus, faster market response, better incentives -- and ultimately, a better chance of long-term success.

The company gave more details on the restructuring plan in the recent quarterly announcement. Some of the more important ones were 1) a complete spinoff of its cloud computing business, 2) external financing of its international e-commerce business, 3) exploration of an IPO for its Cainiao logistics business; and 4) execution of an IPO for Freshippo.

While the bulls and bears would debate the pros and cons of the above plan, I feel pretty optimistic about this plan. For one, a complete spinoff of the cloud business means that investors can directly own the top dog of the Chinese cloud industry. They could also sell the stock for cash, treating it purely as a dividend if they wish.

Moreover, as these companies are all going ahead on their own, including capital funding, it will free up enormous cash from Alibaba's e-commerce business. The parent can use this freed-up cash to reinvest into other potentially rewarding ventures or just for share buybacks (more on this later).

Overall, this intelligent move could massively unlock shareholders' value.

Share buybacks to enhance shareholder return

On top of its strategic restructuring, Alibaba has been heavily buying back its stocks lately. In the last 12 months, it spent $10.8 billion buying back around 129.8 million ADS shares -- around  5% of its outstanding shares.

There are many advantages for a company to buy back its stock over time. Firstly, it will boost earnings per share (EPS), which could lead to higher share prices in the long run. Secondly, share buybacks provide a tax-efficient means of distributing excess cash to shareholders.

Moreover, share buybacks can be a prudent use of surplus cash, mainly when investment opportunities are unattractive or the company's stock is cheap (covered below). By repurchasing shares, companies avoid making sub-optimal investments but return excess cash to shareholders.

For its fiscal 2023 (ended March 31), Alibaba generated a free cash flow of 172 billion yuan ($25 billion), which could grow even higher as it goes through the aforementioned corporate restructuring. Putting that excess cash into share buybacks in the coming years could generate massive value for investors.

The stock could be rewarding in the long run

It wasn't easy to be an investor in Alibaba over the last few years as the stock declined more than 70% from its all-time-high price of $317. While it's still early, Alibaba's recent move to streamline its business and buy back its stock in a big way could be rewarding to investors willing to look beyond the near term.

And with the stock trading at a low price-to-sales ratio of 1.7 -- versus an average of 6.1 in the last five years -- holding the stock over the long term could be financially rewarding.

Lawrence Nga has positions in Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Alibaba Group Stock Quote
Alibaba Group
BABA
$80.97 (2.78%) $2.19

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

alibaba stock update
What's Going on With Alibaba Stock?
 alibaba stock updates
3 Ways Alibaba Is Capitalizing on the Reopening of China
 alibaba stock news!
Why Is Everyone Talking About Alibaba Stock?
 It's time to celebrate (39)
Should You Buy Alibaba Stock Right Now?
 Generic Upward 15
Why Shares of Alibaba, PDD, and Zai Lab Are Rising Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Elderly Woman Retirement Social Security Holding One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Retired Worker Benefit by Age
A person working on a laptop
1 Stock Down 88% to Buy and Hold for 10 Years
arrow up percent sign on dice dividends stock market
3 Cathie Wood Stocks Expected to Rise 245% to 980% Over the Next Few Years
A digital rendering of a circuit board with a chip in the center, with AI inscribed on it
1 Semiconductor Stock Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services