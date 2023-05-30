Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Carvana Stock Was Moving Higher Today

By Jeremy Bowman – May 30, 2023 at 12:56PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A debt-ceiling deal and a new ad campaign seemed to give the used car dealer a boost.

What happened

Shares of Carvana (CVNA 11.07%) were gaining today as the stock seemed to respond along with other growth stocks to a deal to raise the debt ceiling. Carvana also launched a new national ad campaign over the weekend, showing the company beginning to invest in its growth after sharply cutting back on spending to cut its losses.

The stock was up 8.9% as of 11:34 a.m. ET. 

So what

Carvana said yesterday it was launching a new national ad campaign, focusing on five-star reviews from happy customers, a move that shows the company is going on offense again after cutting back on spending to improve its bottom line.

The company said in its first-quarter earnings report that it expected to reach adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profitability in the current quarter, and the new campaign could be a sign that it is well on its way to achieving that goal.

Growth stocks also seem to be responding to the debt-ceiling deal that was reached over the weekend to avert a U.S. default and an economic catastrophe. Treasury yields came down on the news, which favors companies like Carvana, as car buyers are sensitive to interest rates. Carvana itself has high interest expenses, and lower rates could help lower its interest payments.

A short squeeze could also be helping to lift Carvana stock, as nearly 70% of the stock is sold short, and today's volume had already exceeded the three-month average before noon, a sign short sellers could be buying back stock.

Now what 

Carvana got a bullish note last week from Wedbush, as analyst Seth Basham said the asset-backed security market is improving, which could push the company's EBITDA "materially higher" in the second quarter.

The online used car dealer still faces a lot of risk, but the business seems to be heading in the right direction following better-than-expected first-quarter results. If Carvana can return to growth and improve its bottom line, the stock has a lot of upside potential.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Carvana. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Carvana Stock Quote
Carvana
CVNA
$13.04 (11.07%) $1.30

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyCrash
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
 stock market crash uncertainty recession risk
Prediction: These 2 Struggling Stocks Won't Survive a Recession
 getting keys to new car
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Carvana Stock
 used car
Is Carvana Stock Ready to Make a Comeback?
 GettyTraffic
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Our Most Popular Articles

Roth IRA Road Sign -- GettyImages-514516902
Your Roth 401(k) Is About to Become a Much Better Retirement Plan
Artificial intelligence AI on cloud circuit board
Prediction: These 6 AI Stocks Will Be Worth a Combined $20 Trillion by 2030
Semiconductor computer chip with the letters AI in the middle.
Why Nvidia, C3.ai, and Qualcomm Stocks Keep Going Up
A person working on a digital dashboard, analyzing data
1 AI Stock Down 54% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services