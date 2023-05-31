Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Nvidia Stock Fell by Nearly 6% Today

By Eric Volkman – May 31, 2023 at 6:06PM

Key Points

  • The market was notably less excited about the company's involvement in the artificial intelligence market than it had been in preceding days.
  • A new analyst note, while essentially bullish, pointed out that the company has shed a bit of market share in certain categories.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The spotlight faded a bit on the big tech star of the moment.

What happened

What comes up must come down, as the old saying goes, and that rule of gravity applied to Nvidia (NVDA -5.68%) stock on Wednesday. The days-long rally in the tech company's shares, fueled by its involvement in artificial intelligence (AI), fizzled out as investors apparently engaged in some profit-taking and an analyst published a new note about it that contained a few items of concern.

So what

On Wednesday morning, Citigroup prognosticator Atif Malik reiterated his buy recommendation on Nvidia stock and his $420 per share price target.

Although Malik remains a resolute Nvidia bull, his note did point out some potential areas of vulnerability for the graphics card specialist's business, citing first-quarter data compiled by Mercury Research. In terms of its foundational graphics processing unit (GPU) sales, Nvidia's market share (in terms of revenue) during the period actually slipped quarter-over-quarter in categories such as data center and desktop.

The declines were hardly drastic, and the company remains a powerful presence in all categories. In the data center category, for example, its revenue share dipped by less than 1 percentage point, to 97%; desktop fell by 2.6 percentage points from the fourth quarter to land at 83.8%. 

Now what

Still, that was enough to help stall the rally in Nvidia shares. That was likely bound to happen anyway, as any sharp and sudden rising trend in a company's stock price usually ends quickly (and often as sharply) as traders book their profits. Meanwhile, Malik's latest take on the tech company highlighted many positive factors that will continue to support the buy case, and investor sentiment around it remains generally bullish.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$378.34 (-5.68%) $-22.77

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-05-31T121007.080
Demand for Nvidia's AI Chips Boosts TSMC and Sparks Hope for Intel
 nvidia-dgx-gh200
Nvidia Is Coming for Intel's and AMD's Lunch, Too, With New Chip Designs
 Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-05-31T090857.772
Nvidia's GPU Chiplet Design Unlocks Potential in Emerging Markets
 Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-05-30T113932.836
Which Semiconductor Stocks Can Benefit From the AI Race?
 1 green flag for nvidia
1 Green Flag for Nvidia Stock Investors

Our Most Popular Articles

Roth IRA Road Sign -- GettyImages-514516902
Your Roth 401(k) Is About to Become a Much Better Retirement Plan
excited investor looks at financial charts on computer.
This Stock Market Indicator Is 20 for 20 Since 1928. Here's What It Says Could Be on the Way
e-commerce delivery online shopping
Prediction: These Stock-Split Stocks Will Lead Gains in the Next Bull Market
artificial intelligence
Why C3.ai Stock Was Sliding Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services