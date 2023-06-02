Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Pure Storage Stock Was Zooming Higher This Week

By Eric Volkman – Jun 2, 2023 at 8:28AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors were cheered by the company's latest quarterly performance.

What happened

Next-generation data storage company Pure Storage (PSTG 19.07%) was next-level on the stock exchange this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Friday morning week-to-date, the company's share price was up by more than 24%. It isn't hard to discern the reason why.

So what

Pure Storage wowed investors with its first quarter of fiscal 2024 results, published after market hours on Wednesday. Although the specialty tech company's revenue slid on a year-over-year basis, by 5% to just over $589 million, it still crushed the consensus analyst estimate of nearly $560 million.

The story was the same on the bottom line, with non-GAAP net income shrinking to $24.7 million -- $0.08 per share -- from the year-ago profit of $79.2 million. Those prognosticators were expecting worse, though, with an average $0.04 per share estimate. 

Pure Storage scored a trifecta: In addition to the top- and bottom-line beats, the company also topped expectations for revenue guidance. It's forecasting that it'll earn $680 million, comfortably above the $657 million collective analyst projection.

Now what

Pure Storage management isn't the only group of people looking confidently into the future. After the quarterly results were published, several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

While none of these represented drastic changes, taken together they helped boost investor sentiment. A typical boost was made by Deutsche Bank's Sidney Ho, who added $4 to his level for a new estimation of $36 per share. Similarly, Bank of America Securities' Wamsi Mohan upped his price target; it's now $33 per share from the preceding $30.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Pure Storage Stock Quote
Pure Storage
PSTG
$34.28 (19.07%) $5.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1323542329
Why Pure Storage Stock Jumped Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Pure Storage (PSTG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Pure Storage (PSTG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Pure Storage (PSTG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1303835958
Is Pure Storage Stock a Buy?

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1435014643
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- And These 4 Stocks Could Skyrocket
Gold Bars Ingots Coins Set Atop Precious Metal Financial Report Charts Getty
If History Repeats, 1 Widely Owned Commodity Is Set to Skyrocket
Man 20s 30s laptop GettyImages-1166013662
If You're Not Making These 401(k) Moves, You're Making a Big Mistake
Semiconductor
Missed Nvidia Stock? Pay Attention to This Semiconductor Stock Instead

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services