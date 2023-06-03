Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

By Keith Speights – Jun 3, 2023 at 5:52AM

Key Points

  • Brookfield Renewable's growth is practically a slam dunk.
  • Crown Castle is poised to benefit from increased 5G adoption.
  • Enterprise Products Partners should profit as the demand for natural gas liquids and liquified petroleum gas rises.

These great dividend stocks are easy picks.

Some decisions require a lot of thought. Others can be made quickly.

Usually, choosing which stocks to invest your hard-earned money in belongs to the former category. However, there are some stocks that I think fall into the latter one. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy in June.

1. Brookfield Renewable

Renewable energy stocks are practically a slam dunk for long-term investors. Countries and major corporations across the world are scrambling to reduce their carbon emissions. There's little doubt that the demand for renewable energy will increase significantly in the coming years.

Brookfield Renewable (BEP 2.72%) (BEPC 1.89%) stands out as one of the best renewable energy stocks around. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy facilities on four continents. These facilities have the capacity to generate 25 gigawatts of power.

And Brookfield Renewable is moving to meet the rising demand for renewable energy. Its development pipeline capacity is more than four times greater than the current operating capacity.

Income investors will likely love Brookfield Renewable's distribution. Its yield currently tops 4.3%. The company has also increased its distribution by a compound annual growth rate of 6% over the last 10 years. 

2. Crown Castle

Will wireless usage increase or decrease over the next decade? It doesn't take a Nostradamus to make an accurate prediction. Ericsson projects that the global monthly average usage per smartphone will grow by more than 140% by the end of 2028. Adoption of 5G will be the highest in North America.

This means that the demand for cell towers should increase, too. That puts Crown Castle (CCI 1.64%) in a sweet spot. The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns more than 40,000 towers in the U.S. In addition, Crown Castle operates roughly 120,000 small cells for boosting capacity in high-demand areas, plus around 85,000 miles of fiber.

The company has built-in growth with its existing customer base. Its contracts feature 3% annual escalators. With churn (the percentage of customers who leave for another provider) at only 1% to 2%, Crown Castle's revenue should increase even without external growth drivers. 

This dependable cash-flow stream is music to income investors' ears. Even better, Crown Castle's dividend yield tops 5.5%. The company expects to increase its dividend by 7% to 8% annually over the long term.

3. Enterprise Products Partners

Will the aforementioned increased demand for renewable energy mean that the demand for fossil fuels will plummet over the next few years? Nope. Actually, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that the global consumption of fossil fuels will increase through 2050 with natural gas liquids and liquified petroleum gas generating much of the growth.

This outlook looks great for Enterprise Products Partners (EPD 1.05%). The company operates over 50,000 miles of pipeline plus other midstream energy assets, including liquids storage and natural gas processing plants.

You don't have to worry about commodity price fluctuations hurting Enterprise. The company's revenue stream doesn't depend at all on oil and gas prices.

Enterprise Products Partners boasts one of the most impressive dividends in the energy sector. Its distribution currently stands above 7.7%. The company has also increased its distribution for 24 consecutive years. Look for that streak to be extended even further. 

Keith Speights has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable and Crown Castle. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

