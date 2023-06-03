Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Shopify's Shares Climbed 18% in May

By Royston Yang – Jun 3, 2023 at 1:00AM

Key Points

  • Shopify reported an encouraging set of results and eked out a small profit for the quarter.
  • The e-commerce player is further slashing its fixed costs by laying off 20% of its workforce.
  • Shopify will also sell the majority of its logistics business to Flexport in exchange for a 13% equity interest in the latter.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The e-commerce player reported a surprise profit and is gearing up to sell off its logistics division.

What happened

Shares of Shopify (SHOP 0.60%) climbed 18% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence..

This rise brings the total year to date gain for Shopify's shares to 60.3%.

Lady Doing Home Business

Image source: Getty images.

So what

Shopify released a commendable set of earnings for its fiscal 2023 first quarter that not only demonstrated top-line growth but also revealed a surprising net profit. Revenue for both subscription and merchant solutions divisions rose year on year, resulting in total revenue that climbed 25.2% year over year to $1.5 billion. Gross profit improved by 12.4% year over year to $717 million, and the e-commerce outfit posted a small net profit of $68 million, reversing the net loss of $1.5 billion in the prior year.

Shopify also generated a positive free cash flow of $86 million for the quarter, compared with a free cash outflow of $41 million a year ago. Operating metrics also recorded continued growth, with gross merchandise value increasing 15% year over year to $49.6 billion and gross payments volume jumping 25% year over year to $27.5 billion. These numbers show that merchants and customers continue to hop on to Shopify's platform despite fears that high inflation may dampen consumer spending.

Shopify has also decided to lay off another 20% of its workforce to further slash its fixed cost base. A one-off severance charge of around $140 million to $150 million will be booked in the second quarter. This reduction in staff strength is the second round of layoffs after the company cut 10% of its workforce in July last year. Management expects the business to generate free cash flow for the remaining quarters of 2023.

Now what

Shopify also announced that it plans to sell the majority of its logistics business to Flexport, a global logistics platform. This move seems like an about-face for the e-commerce company, as it had paid $2.1 billion to acquire last-mile delivery provider Deliverr just last May. The rationale for the divestment is that Flexport will become the official logistics partner for Shopify, enabling the latter to go asset-light. In turn, Shopify will receive a 13% equity stake in Flexport and can appoint a director to Flexport's board. It remains to be seen if this move will eventually benefit Shopify, as this decision runs counter to what the company was aiming to achieve late last year.

Royston Yang has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Shopify Stock Quote
Shopify
SHOP
$58.29 (0.60%) $0.35

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Business people looking at a tablet.
This Was Always Shopify's Biggest Mistake
 Private investor
2 Spectacular Growth Stocks that Could Make You Richer
 looking at watch time early late
3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock
 laptop serious headphones listening podcast
3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners
 bearded person at desk by computer taking notes
3 Things About Shopify That Smart Investors Know

Our Most Popular Articles

Bull market 2
A Bull Market Is Coming: Here's Warren Buffett's Life-Changing Investing Advice
The owner of a florist business opening up the store in the morning
2 Super Stocks Down 24% and 70% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Semiconductor
Missed Nvidia Stock? Pay Attention to This Semiconductor Stock Instead
dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Investing $1,000 in This Nearly 10%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Be a Wise Move in June

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services