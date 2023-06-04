SoFi Stock Skyrockets on This Huge News: Here's Why It's Still a Buy

It's usually best to not mix politics and investing, but sometimes political wrangling goes in your favor. That's the case for SoFi Technologies (SOFI 3.08%) this past week. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down for fellow Fool Jeff Santoro something in the debt ceiling deal that was really good for SoFi, sending shares rocketing up this week. He also makes the case for SoFi as still being worth buying after the big move higher.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 4, 2023.