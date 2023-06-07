Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Bitcoin Wavers Amid Binance and Coinbase Lawsuits, but Cathie Wood Says the Crypto Could Hit $1 Million by 2030

By Trevor Jennewine – Jun 7, 2023 at 9:15AM

Key Points

  • The SEC filed lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase this week, alleging that both cryptocurrency exchanges have violated U.S. securities laws.
  • Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency on the market, and its price could soar as demand increases in the future.
  • Ark Invest believes Bitcoin will be worth somehwere between $258,500 and $1.48 million by 2030.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Ark Invest believes Bitcoin could soar 5,300% to $1.48 million by the end of the decade.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance on Monday, accusing the crypto exchange of violating several securities laws. Charges include running an illegal trading platform in the U.S. and misusing funds deposited by investors. The SEC has long maintained that many crypto assets are securities, and this lawsuit is another crack at proving that concept.

News of the litigation initially sent Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) tumbling on Monday. Its price fell below $26,000 for the first time since March, but it rebounded on Tuesday as the SEC turned its attention to Coinbase Global. In its second lawsuit in as many days, the SEC accused Coinbase of operating as an unregistered exchange and broker, and it named 13 crypto assets on the platform that allegedly qualify as securities.

Readers wondering why Bitcoin rebounded on the news can refer to that list. It names popular cryptocurrencies like Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, but Bitcoin is absent. The rebound may also indicate that Bitcoin investors have assessed the charges against Binance and found little reason to be worried. Ultimately, neither lawsuit should have a lasting impact on Bitcoin.

Cathie Wood is bullish on Bitcoin

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has long been bullish on digital assets, especially Bitcoin. Wood has not commented on the pending litigation against Binance or Coinbase, though she did say this last week, "It would be nice if the U.S. were leading [the Bitcoin] movement, but we're losing it, and we're losing it because of our regulatory system."

Wood used Coinbase as an example. The company has repeatedly asked the SEC to clarify its stance on cryptocurrencies, or design a new framework specific to digital assets, but the regulator has so far refused. In response, CEO Brian Armstrong has warned the SEC that Coinbase would consider leaving the U.S. in the absence of clear regulations, and the company recently received a license to operate in Bermuda.

However, Wood is seemingly as bullish as ever where Bitcoin is concerned. Ark Invest has a sizable position in Coinbase -- it owns 6% of the outstanding shares, and Coinbase currently ranks as its fifth-largest holding -- and the Ark analyst team recently published wildly optimistic price targets for Bitcoin.

Ark says Bitcoin could be worth $1.48 million by 2030

Earlier this year, Ark outlined three valuation models for Bitcoin through the end of the decade. The bear case puts the cryptocurrency at $258,500 in 2030, which implies 857% upside from its current price. The base case puts Bitcoin at $682,800 in 2030, which implies 2,400% upside from its current price. And the bull case puts the cryptocurrency at $1.48 million in 2030, which implies 5,300% upside from its current price.

The investment thesis is simple: Bitcoin was the first modern cryptocurrency, and it remains the most valuable. It accounts for more than 45% of the entire crypto market. That points to immense popularity.

If Bitcoin were a business, it would have brand authority like Apple. That popularity is important because Bitcoin is a finite asset. Its source code imposes a supply limit of 21 million coins, and basic economics says the price of a finite asset will rise in lockstep with demand.

So here is the million-dollar question: Will demand for Bitcoin rise in the future?

Ark believes the answer is yes. Analysts outline eight use cases that should drive demand for Bitcoin higher in the coming years.

For instance, Ark thinks Bitcoin will play a larger role in corporate and nation state treasury strategies by 2030. The firm also believes retail investors and financial institutions will put more money into Bitcoin in the future, and that more emerging markets will adopt Bitcoin as a currency. Finally, Ark expects Bitcoin to play a bigger part in remittance payments and bank settlements by the end of the decade.

Why Bitcoin is worth buying (for some investors)

Ark has a reputation for aggressive valuation models. Indeed, the bull case assumes Bitcoin will account for 25% of global remittance volume and 10% of bank settlement volume by 2030.

That seems overly optimistic. But the investment thesis behind Bitcoin is solid: It is the most popular digital asset by a wide margin, and that makes Bitcoin a logical choice for traders, institutions, corporations, and nations looking to diversify into digital assets. That's why risk-tolerant investors should consider buying Bitcoin today.

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bitcoin, Cardano, Coinbase Global, Polygon, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$26,876.80 (-0.09%) $-23.32
Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$179.21 (-0.21%) $0.37
Coinbase Global Stock Quote
Coinbase Global
COIN
$51.61 (-12.09%) $-7.09
Binance Coin Stock Quote
Binance Coin
BNB
$280.33 (0.44%) $1.23
Cardano Stock Quote
Cardano
ADA
$0.34 (-0.30%) $0.00
Solana Stock Quote
Solana
SOL
$19.81 (-0.50%) $0.10
Polygon Stock Quote
Polygon
MATIC
$0.79 (-0.05%) $0.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Fear GettyImages-1147352097
What Investors Learned When Everything Went Down at Once
 Bitcoin GettyImages-881768862
Could This Bitcoin Rally Finally Have Staying Power?
 Bitcoin GettyImages-880534636
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Leading Stock Markets Lower
 Bitcoin GettyImages-637337694
As Stocks Swoon, Can Crypto Get Its Mojo Back?
 Crypto mining GettyImages-1065822444
This Has to Happen Before Investors Take Cryptocurrency Seriously

Our Most Popular Articles

Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
1 FAANG Stock That's a Surefire Buy in June and 1 to Avoid
couple sells home success front porch
Elon Musk Says Home Prices Will Plummet -- But This Type of Real Estate is Practically Minting Money for Investors
artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Prediction: This Stock Will Top $5 Trillion Before Apple
A couple smiling and talking with an advisor.
2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services