Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Shares of Avita Medical Are Soaring Thursday

By Jim Halley – Jun 8, 2023 at 2:25PM

Key Points

  • Avita specializes in devices and therapies to restore skin growth.
  • The FDA's nod means that the company's Recell system can expand beyond applications for burn patients.
  • The company grew revenue by 40%, year over year, in the first quarter.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's lead product gained a big indication approval from the FDA.

What happened

Shares of Avita Medical (RCEL 16.34%) were up more than 16% early Thursday afternoon after the healthcare company got Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a therapy to treat a skin disease. The stock is up more than 155% so far this year. 

So what

Avita specializes in devices and therapies to restore skin growth. On Wednesday, after the markets closed, the company announced that the FDA approved Avita's supplement to use its Recell System to treat full-thickness skin defects, including wounds that stem from surgery or trauma. The approval was based on a clinical trial that the company completed in March.

The expanded indication broadens the system's use to treat wounds from surgical excision, or resection -- for example, in skin cancer, as well as injuries from traumatic avulsion, when a deep layer of skin is torn away by an injury. CEO Jim Corbett said the company had more than doubled its sales force in preparation for the approval and expects to launch the product in its new indication by July 1.

The Recell system was first approved to treat burn patients in 2018. It works as a cell harvesting device that delivers a regenerative cell suspension, called Spray-On Skin cells. They are made from single living cells, using a small amount of a patient's own skin, as opposed to skin grafting, which requires larger amounts of a person's skin and can add another wound.

Now what

The new indication could boost the company's already rising sales by as much as five times. In the first quarter, it reported revenue of $10.6 million, up 40% year over year, and a net loss of $9.3 million, an improvement of 3% over the same period last year. The company will obviously have to increase spending to help the launch of the new indication, but the approval is a likely inflection point.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avita Medical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Avita Medical Stock Quote
Avita Medical
RCEL
$17.12 (16.34%) $2.40

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Our Most Popular Articles

A person staring at graphs and charts on a computer monitor
Stock-Split Watch: 3 Fantastic Growth Stocks That Could Split Their Shares in 2023
A digital brain on a circuit board with an AI chip at the base
Prediction: These Will Be 4 of the Most Valuable Stocks by 2040
Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Getty - happy retirees seniors embracing
38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services