Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Tumbling Today

By Scott Levine – Jun 8, 2023 at 12:49PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

An analyst just downgraded the EV battery company's stock and cut his price target on it.

What happened

For the first three days of this week, investors were charged up about the prospects of solid-state battery company QuantumScape (QS -8.73%), and bid up its shares. That trend is powering down Thursday, however, as the market reacts to an analyst's pessimistic take on the stock.

As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape were down by 9.1%.

So what

Downgrading QuantumScape to underperform from peer perform, analyst Rod Lache of Wolfe Research has become considerably bearish on the stock. Lache assigned a $2 price target on shares of QuantumScape, implying a downside of 73% from Wednesday's closing price.

Disconcerting as Lache's opinion may be, it's likely that traders aren't acting based on that alone. On Tuesday, QuantumScape Chief Legal Officer Michael McCarthy reported in a regulatory filing that last week, he sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape's stock in a transaction valued at about $217,000. 

Now what

Between the analyst's pessimism and the insider selling shares, it's unsurprising that the market is punishing QuantumScape's stock Thursday. However, it's important for potential investors to remember several things regarding this week's events.

First, analysts often base their views on shorter investing horizons than the multiyear holding periods we favor. In other words, Lache may be right that QuantumScape's stock may dip to $2 in the near term, but he doesn't address the long-term potential for shares to rise significantly.

Moreover, whenever a key insider of a business sells shares, some onlookers will be apt to interpret it as a sign of trouble at the company. This is merely speculation, however. There are a variety of reasons why McCarthy could've trimmed his position -- a belief that the stock is bound to tumble is just one possibility.

For long-term investors who are interested in this solid-state battery stock, there's nothing happening Thursday that should dissuade them from digging in deeper to see if QuantumScape might be a good fit for their portfolios.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

QuantumScape Stock Quote
QuantumScape
QS
$6.69 (-8.73%) $0.64

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

It's time to celebrate (40)
Here's How Macroeconomic Uncertainty Could Affect QuantumScape Stock Investors
 qudntamscape stock did what
Why Is Everyone Talking About QuantumScape Stock?
 It's time to celebrate (31)
Does QuantumScape Have Enough Cash to Get a Product to Market?
 It's time to celebrate (28)
What's Going on With QuantumScape Stock?
 A bull facing a bear.
QuantumScape Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Our Most Popular Articles

A person staring at graphs and charts on a computer monitor
Stock-Split Watch: 3 Fantastic Growth Stocks That Could Split Their Shares in 2023
A digital brain on a circuit board with an AI chip at the base
Prediction: These Will Be 4 of the Most Valuable Stocks by 2040
Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bull market 5
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Unique Growth Stock Down 71% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services