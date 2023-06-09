Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

These 3 Metaverse Cryptos Fell Off a Cliff This Week

By Chris MacDonald – Jun 9, 2023 at 1:45PM

Key Points

  • Lawsuits launched by the SEC this past week identify specific metaverse cryptos as securities.
  • Whether this is the case or not will have to be proven in court.
  • For now, investors are taking a cautious approach and moving capital to the sidelines.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The SEC is taking a hard-line approach to crypto, leading investors to take more defensive positions.

What happened

For most top cryptocurrencies, it's been a rather daunting week. Formal lawsuits brought forward by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) against both Binance and Coinbase Global have resulted in many tokens seeing stark declines. Notably, the SEC has focused some of its efforts on metaverse-related tokens, resulting in steep declines in some top names in this space.

At the time of writing, Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP), Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA), and The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) dropped 11.2%, 14.4%, and 15.4% from Friday's close last week. 

So what

The charges against both Binance and Coinbase vary widely, and in many respects, are more closely associated with how the SEC thinks exchanges should be regulated. That's an entire discussion for another article.

But the key issue facing many metaverse tokens (and anything that's not really Bitcoin or Ethereum, to be honest) is the question of what constitutes a security. In the SEC's lawsuit against Coinbase, a number of cryptocurrencies were pointed to as examples of securities. The Sandbox and Decentraland were specifically called out, suggesting that some sort of regulatory pressure is likely to materialize over time.

For Bitcoin and Ethereum, which appear more likely to be classified as commodities, regulation is likely to come from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Many in the crypto community were hoping for such a classification for these tokens, but the SEC appears to have a different view.

Now what

Moving forward, it will be up to the key stakeholders in these various projects to make their case that their metaverse tokens are not, in fact, securities. Other high-profile lawsuits that have been ongoing for years, including that of XRP, put forward a roadmap to potential success in fighting the SEC (though XRP parent company Ripple hasn't officially won its case, yet). 

That said, typically when the SEC or other government entities decide to go down the litigation route, it's unfavorable for the companies in question. These lawsuits will undoubtedly be closely watched by many in the crypto community moving forward. And with more information likely to surface as hearings take place and defense arguments are crafted, crypto investors will have more information to base their investing decisions on. For now, investors are doing the cautious thing and moving capital to the sidelines. I can't blame them.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, and Internet Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Internet Computer Stock Quote
Internet Computer
ICP
$4.26 (1.74%) $0.07
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$26,447.78 (-0.38%) $-99.66
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,837.83 (-0.54%) $-10.01
XRP Stock Quote
XRP
XRP
$0.53 (2.31%) $0.01
Coinbase Global Stock Quote
Coinbase Global
COIN
$53.42 (-2.70%) $-1.48
Decentraland Stock Quote
Decentraland
MANA
$0.41 (-2.66%) $0.01
The Sandbox Stock Quote
The Sandbox
SAND
$0.47 (-2.66%) $0.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

latex glove computer chip
Why Internet Computer Is Seeing High-Speed Growth Today
 Investor 7
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
 crypto69
Why These 3 Cryptocurrencies Skyrocketed More Than 14% Today

Our Most Popular Articles

shocked surprised person adjusts glasses in office
Bill Gates Says "You'll Never Go to Amazon Again" After the Next Big Artificial Intelligence (AI) Breakthrough
Older man laptop A person at a laptop_GettyImages-623192890
I'd Tell Anyone in This Situation to Claim Social Security at 62
Man in specs holding a phone and looking at a chart on a laptop
Nvidia Stock Is Expensive, But This AI Stock Could Become a Screaming Bargain in June
Buffett6 TMF
77% of Warren Buffett's $347 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 5 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services