Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Algorand, Filecoin, and NEAR Protocol Plunged This Week

By Chris MacDonald – Jun 9, 2023 at 1:54PM

Key Points

  • This week, the SEC filed formal lawsuits alleging key cryptos are indeed securities.
  • Algorand, Filecoin, and NEAR Protocol were among the tokens regulators are honing in on.
  • Whether the crypto community will be successful in its battle against the SEC remains unclear, and this uncertainty has prompted selling this week.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The debate over whether cryptocurrencies are securities is coming to a head.

What happened

The day has finally come -- the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has formally made its case that a wide range of cryptocurrencies are, in fact, securities. This past week, the SEC launched two separate lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase, with varying allegations lobbed at the two largest centralized exchanges operating in the U.S. 

In the SEC's lawsuit against Binance, Algorand and Filecoin were named as securities, while the SEC's lawsuit against Coinbase named NEAR Protocol as a security. The three tokens were down 18.6%, 17.9%, and 11.9%, respectively, over the past week (since last Friday's close). 

So what

Regulatory headwinds in the crypto sector have been around for years. In late 2020, a high-profile lawsuit was launched by the SEC against top-10 crypto by market capitalization XRP. This case is still ongoing, and while many crypto proponents believe XRP's parent company Ripple can come ahead in its assertions that XRP isn't a security, the SEC appears to be front-running an ultimate decision in this case, going after a wide swath of tokens. 

It's unclear if the SEC will ultimately be successful in convincing the courts that all of these tokens qualify as securities (rather than commodities, which the SEC appears to concede Bitcoin and Ethereum qualify as). Indeed, just because the SEC says certain crypto assets are securities doesn't make it so.

However, it's clear that investors are growing increasingly uncomfortable with the idea that these digital assets could be regulated in much the same way as stocks. If exchanges are forced to put onerous regulatory practices in place, many argue that innovation could be disrupted -- which is one of the key reasons many investors have diversified into this asset class.

Now what

The initial sell-off is one that might be expected, following news of this magnitude. This past week has seen some of the biggest regulatory bombs dropped on the crypto sector since its inception. Moving forward, it appears government agencies are no longer going to turn a blind eye to crypto and plan to actively regulate this sector.

Some crypto bulls may, paradoxically, look at this as a good thing. If some sort of consensus can be arrived at with respect to how crypto exchanges are expected to act, how initial coin offerings can take place, and guardrails for growth are put in, perhaps this is a sector that will grow in legitimacy, particularly among institutional investors. That's a fair point.

However, the risk that over-regulation could stifle innovation is one that investors appear to be more focused on right now. I'm not sure if these lawsuits will result in a positive or negative outcome for the crypto sector in the end. But this week, it appears investors are taking a more cautious approach, and that makes sense.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Algorand and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Algorand Stock Quote
Algorand
ALGO
$0.12 (-0.24%) $0.00
Filecoin Stock Quote
Filecoin
FIL
$4.05 (-1.52%) $0.06
Near Protocol Stock Quote
Near Protocol
NEAR
$1.39 (-1.50%) $0.02

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

investor shocked at price chart
Algorand: Buy the Dip?
 crash2
Why Algorand, Curve DAO, and EOS Crashed This Week
 business trader laptop smiling
3 Altcoins to Buy Right Now
 bitcoin crypto currency investor
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Shiba Inu
 Getty - impressed surprised
This Surprising Crypto May Be the Next Big Ethereum Challenger in 2023

Our Most Popular Articles

shocked surprised person adjusts glasses in office
Bill Gates Says "You'll Never Go to Amazon Again" After the Next Big Artificial Intelligence (AI) Breakthrough
Older man laptop A person at a laptop_GettyImages-623192890
I'd Tell Anyone in This Situation to Claim Social Security at 62
Man in specs holding a phone and looking at a chart on a laptop
Nvidia Stock Is Expensive, But This AI Stock Could Become a Screaming Bargain in June
Buffett6 TMF
77% of Warren Buffett's $347 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 5 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services