Why Aurora Innovation Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

By Anders Bylund – Jun 9, 2023 at 7:11AM

Key Points

  • Aurora Innovation's stock price has surged 43.1% this week, fueled by a highly bullish analyst report.
  • The report set a one-year target price of $5 per share, more than triple the current share price, based on optimistic assumptions about Aurora's potential in the U.S. self-driving cargo truck market.
  • Some of the assumptions that led to the soaring target price may be hard to swallow, given Aurora’s negative cash flows and a complete lack of revenue-generating products so far.

Aurora Innovation's shares are on fire, but does the heat make sense? Check out what's driving the hype.

What happened

Shares of Aurora Innovation (AUR 10.16%) are soaring this week. The self-driving vehicle technology expert saw stock prices rise 43.1% between the closing bells last Friday and this Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The jump was powered by a single analyst report of the ultra-bullish variety.

So what

That report came from Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas, who started coverage of this stock with a buy rating and a one-year target price of $5 per share. That's more than three times Aurora's stock price on Tuesday, before this market-moving document was posted on Wednesday morning.

In particular, the analyst likes the young company's experienced management team and robust growth prospects in the barely born American market for self-diving cargo trucks. Self-driving passenger car services also added value to the analysis, but that crowded space was given a far lighter weight than the trucking opportunity.

Now what

Canaccord's target price was calculated from very optimistic free-cash-flow estimates, using a discounted-cash-flow (DCF) analysis with uncommonly bullish assumptions such as a 5% terminal growth rate. This crucial cog in the DCF machinery usually sits somewhere between historical inflation trends (roughly 2%) and the average growth rate of the country's gross domestic product (roughly 3%).

It should also be noted that DCF calculations only make sense when you have positive cash flows or earnings to work with. In Aurora's case, every profitability metric is currently deeply negative over the last four quarters. In other words, the Canaccord team assumed that cash flows will turn positive very soon and then grow at a skyrocketing pace forever, for all intents and purposes.

The target market is indeed massive and enticing, and a firmly established leader of autonomous truck-driving tools should make a mint in the long run. Early trials seem promising, and the company is working with A-list trucking clients such as FedEx and PACCAR. But Aurora Innovation is not the only name in the game, and the company has work to do before cashing in those long-term promises.

I find Mr. Gianarikas' assumptions a bit hard to swallow, especially since the analyst also noted that the company needs to raise more cash through stock sales or debt papers before reaching the land of soaring cash profits. Aurora is still going through a testing phase, aiming to launch revenue-generating products by the end of 2023.

While the siren call of a disruptive technology like autonomous vehicles is undeniable, the market's rip-roaring reaction to this excessively bullish analyst report feels like an overenthusiastic leap of faith. Investors would do well to exercise caution and dig deeper into Aurora's prospects before jumping on the bandwagon.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

