Bargain Hunting in Dividend Stocks: The Flaw With AT&T and Verizon

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jun 11, 2023 at 8:04AM

Most utility-like companies can milk their assets for decades of profits. The innovation curve in wireless communications has changed the landscape.

If you're looking for high-yield dividend stocks, AT&T (T -0.75%) and Verizon Communications (VZ 0.11%) might be on your list. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why, unlike most utility and infrastructure businesses, the rapid acceleration in technology advances in wireless have played a big role in weighing on both companies' returns. Check it out to learn if they expect to see the same thing going forward. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 11, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

