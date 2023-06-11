Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Here's the Real News to Come Out of the Binance and Coinbase Lawsuits

By RJ Fulton – Jun 11, 2023 at 6:00AM

Key Points

  • Lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase may resolve Ethereum's regulatory classification as a security or commodity.
  • Recognition as a commodity could spur more growth and adoption of Ethereum’s network. 

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Ambiguity around regulation of Ethereum is finally gaining clarity.

What a whirlwind crypto has been lately. On June 5, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a lawsuit against Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange company. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler must have had two cups of coffee that morning because he followed up the Binance allegations with a fresh lawsuit against Coinbase, the largest crypto company in U.S., the very next day.

Since the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and a number of other crypto companies in 2022, regulators in the U.S. have taken a scorched-earth approach to rein in companies potentially in violation of offering cryptocurrencies that meet the criteria of securities. 

This dilemma of whether cryptocurrencies are a security, commodity, or something else entirely is one of the unanswered questions facing the industry. And it's one that has long plagued one cryptocurrency in particular -- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). 

Ethereum cubes with green arrow turning.

Image source: Getty Images.

The current landscape

The qualification of cryptocurrencies as securities likely means more stringent regulation and oversight from the SEC -- which could potentially impede their development, the evolution of use cases, and subsequent price appreciation. 

In contrast, cryptocurrencies that are qualified as commodities would be regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), likely with a more laissez-faire approach. 

In a rare occurrence of agreement in crypto, both the SEC's Genlser and CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam have said one of the few cryptocurrencies to clearly meet the criteria of a commodity is Bitcoin, the most valuable crypto in the world. 

However, opinions differed when it came to Ethereum. Gensler's stance on the matter remains ambiguous, and he often evades a direct opinion when questioned, while his counterpart Behnam has asserted that Ethereum is a commodity.

Unofficially official 

While the recent lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase contained dozens of allegations, there seems to be some unintentional clarity and a silver lining for Ethereum.

One of the primary accusations is that these companies are offering unregistered securities. In the legal filings, the SEC clearly defined 19 cryptocurrencies that it believed met the criteria of a security -- but Ethereum wasn't mentioned. 

Considering the SEC's concerted efforts in pursuing legal actions, it is only natural to question why Ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency worldwide, was not explicitly targeted. Omission of Ethereum from such legal proceedings could be interpreted as a testament to its status as a more legitimate digital asset.

Perhaps it's slightly preemptive without definitive clarification, but it's difficult not to view this as a promising sign for Ethereum in the long term. If the SEC believed Ethereum was within its jurisdiction, surely it would have made that clear. But it didn't.

The absence of Ethereum in the SEC's legal actions suggests Ethereum has managed to position itself as more than just a financial instrument, thereby giving it unofficial status as a commodity. 

By not labeling Ethereum as a security, the SEC potentially recognizes its distinct characteristics as a bona fide decentralized network without centralized management or control. This acknowledgment could be vital for Ethereum's future price, as it allows for continued innovation and development of new use cases, key factors that drive cryptocurrencies' value.

Recognition of Ethereum as a commodity not only mitigates risk. It also sets the stage for Ethereum to further solidify itself as the foundation of a burgeoning decentralized ecosystem, home to innovative applications that have the power to disrupt multiple industries. 

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,747.29 (0.14%) $2.38
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$25,734.31 (0.08%) $20.52
Coinbase Global Stock Quote
Coinbase Global
COIN
$53.28 (-2.95%) $-1.62

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Woman Using Ethereum
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in June
 ethereum virtual money (3)
Two Compelling Reasons to Invest in Ethereum Today
 working on Wall Street
If Congress Passes Stablecoin Legislation, These 3 Cryptos Have Massive Upside
 investor trader celebrate success at the stock market
Does This New Ethereum Rival Really Have 400x Upside Potential?
 stock market bitcoin
3 Cryptos That Could Soar Higher Than Bitcoin

Our Most Popular Articles

Joe Biden WH Photo by Hannah Foslien
Social Security Has an Income Inequality Problem -- and It's Getting Progressively Worse
An IT professional analyzing a laptop while plugged into a server
2 Super Stocks Down 67% and 87% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Growth 3
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade
artificial intelligence AI data deep learning processing
3 AI Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services