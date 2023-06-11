Stocks to Buy Now: Offshore Oil Is Set to Surge

Oil companies are earning record profits. But a lot of them are beginning to see their lack of long-term investment in new resources come to roost. And after nearly a decade, the money is flowing back to offshore oil. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain what's happened, and why that makes Transocean (RIG -0.95%), Noble Energy (NE -0.97%), and Valaris (VAL -2.90%) extremely compelling buys right now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 11, 2023.