Stocks to Buy Now: Offshore Oil Is Set to Surge

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jun 11, 2023 at 6:03AM

A decade of focus on shale has left global oil producers running low on reserves. These offshore drillers are set to profit from the shift back to deepwater.

Oil companies are earning record profits. But a lot of them are beginning to see their lack of long-term investment in new resources come to roost. And after nearly a decade, the money is flowing back to offshore oil. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain what's happened, and why that makes Transocean (RIG -0.95%)Noble Energy (NE -0.97%), and Valaris (VAL -2.90%) extremely compelling buys right now. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 11, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Noble Plc and Valaris. Tyler Crowe has positions in Noble Plc and Transocean. The Motley Fool recommends Noble Plc and Transocean and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $1 calls on Transocean. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

