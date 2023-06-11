Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This Warning Sign Could Upend a Home Depot & Lowes Rally

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jun 11, 2023 at 5:02AM

Demand for this important line of credit has plummeted.

Home improvement giants Home Depot (HD -1.24%) and Lowe's (LOW -0.64%) recently reported weak sales and weak guidance. Many companies making the goods they sell are reporting similar weakness. Are investors ignoring a big warning sign? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why there are signs of trouble in the way many people pay for home improvement projects that could bode for a poor year or more ahead. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 11, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Trex. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot, Simpson Manufacturing, and Trex. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

