This Warning Sign Could Upend a Home Depot & Lowes Rally

Home improvement giants Home Depot (HD -1.24%) and Lowe's (LOW -0.64%) recently reported weak sales and weak guidance. Many companies making the goods they sell are reporting similar weakness. Are investors ignoring a big warning sign? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why there are signs of trouble in the way many people pay for home improvement projects that could bode for a poor year or more ahead.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 11, 2023.