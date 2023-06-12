Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Aptos Was Among the Leading Crypto Decliners Today

By Chris MacDonald – Jun 12, 2023 at 7:16PM

Key Points

  • Yesterday's impressive rise in Aptos was a result of a lack of limelight thus far.
  • However, investors appear concerned that this top-50 project could be in the crosshairs at some point.
  • Volatility could continue, making this a prominent token for traders to watch.

Concern is spreading around the crypto world that no digital asset is safe from the SEC.

What happened

One of the more intriguing cryptocurrencies to follow in recent days has been Aptos. This crypto project is known for being a layer-1 smart contract blockchain with very high throughput (similar to others like Solana).

For now, it has managed to escape the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which announced two lawsuits last week claiming a wide swath of crypto tokens are, in fact, securities. This initially led to a sharp increase yesterday.

However, with concern spreading across the crypto sector that projects such as Aptos could be among the next ones up in a rather long batting order for the SEC, this token has given up roughly all of its gains from yesterday. Thus, its 24-hour drop of 7.6% as of 4 p.m. ET today effectively brings investors back to where they were prior to the SEC's closely watched lawsuits.

So what

For now, the SEC's attention appears to be focused primarily on crypto exchanges, and how digital assets are marketed, sold, and held. This has put disproportionate downward pressure on Coinbase, Binance, and other centralized and decentralized exchanges over the past week.

But in the two lawsuits last week, the SEC made specific mention of tokens that would qualify as securities, raising the regulatory profile of these projects relative to the rest of the group. 

Now what

Aptos is a top-50 crypto project, with a market capitalization of around $1 billion, so it wouldn't be surprising to see it eventually receive at least some of the attention its peers have gotten from regulators. That said, the fact that Aptos has been able to skirt scrutiny for now is great for investors.

Today's price action suggests that most crypto investors are taking a more cautious view about what the SEC's next steps will ultimately be. I expect to see a coordinated effort from the world-class talent backing many of the top crypto projects as the question of what defines a security is settled in court. 

Aptos' fast and low-cost layer-1 network has flown under the radar for some time, which has been a positive and a negative for investors, depending on the time frame.

For now, that could be a positive, as the project's developer team looks to continue building its infrastructure and potentially gain market share from other projects weighed down by litigation. I think that's a net positive, making today's decline less worrisome than it might appear.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Aptos Stock Quote
Aptos
APT
$6.26 (0.16%) $0.01
Binance Coin Stock Quote
Binance Coin
BNB
$231.20 (-1.90%) $-4.38
Solana Stock Quote
Solana
SOL
$15.32 (-1.58%) $0.24
Coinbase Global Stock Quote
Coinbase Global
COIN
$50.56 (-5.11%) $-2.72

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

