Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Rose on Monday

By Billy Duberstein – Jun 12, 2023 at 4:18PM

Key Points

  • TSMC reported strong May revenue after large declines in March and April.
  • It appears as though AI chip demand is booming, helping to offset weakness in the mature PC and smartphone markets.
  • TSMC also opened a new advanced packaging facility to facilitate this surge in demand.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The stock surged as TSMC opened an important new advanced packaging facility in order to meet surging demand for AI chips.

What happened

Shares of the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM 4.14%), were rising on Monday, up 4.1% in the day's trading.

While the overall technology sector, especially semiconductors, had a strong performance today, TSMC was particularly strong, perhaps owing to news from last week's annual shareholder meaning, the opening of a new advanced packaging facility, and continued optimism over demand for leading-edge AI chips.

So what

Last week at its annual meeting, TSMC management lowered its revenue expectations to a slight 1% to 6% decline in 2023. However, management also noted very strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related chips, and especially tight capacity for advanced packaging needed for 3D-stacked CPU-GPU AI chipsets.

Following the shareholder meeting, two bits of positive news came over the wires on Friday, which could have led to investor enthusiasm today. First, TSMC reports revenue on a monthly basis, and it reported May revenue last Friday, showing the strongest revenue numbers since January. In May, revenue surged 19.4% over April. While the year-over-year numbers still showed a 4.9% decline, that was a marked improvement over April's 14.3% year-over-year decline.

Also on Friday, TSMC announced the opening of the Advanced Backend Fab 6, which will support 1 million 12-inch wafers per year and greatly expand TSMC's CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) advanced packaging capacity, which is crucial technology in producing leading-edge chips made with a "chiplet" architecture. TSMC VP of operations Jun He said in a press release: "Chiplet stacking is a key technology for improving chip performance and cost-effectiveness. In response to the strong market demand for 3D IC, TSMC has completed early deployment of advanced packaging and silicon stacking technology production capacity, and offers technology leadership through the 3DFabric platform."

Now what

The semiconductor market is projected to be down in the mid single digits this year, according to TSMC management; however, investors in this cyclical sector tend to be forward-looking, with stocks often moving based on expectations of results six to 18 months out.

The consumer electronics bear market could be at or near a bottom. Now, with strong demand for new AI applications appearing to accelerate, demand for high-performance computing could very well pull the sector out of its slump soon. And eventually, the badly hit consumer PC and smartphone sectors should recover from their historic downturns over the past year. Putting those two together, the prospects for semiconductors in 2024 seem much brighter.

As the world's largest and technologically dominant outsourced foundry, TSMC should benefit handsomely, no matter which semiconductor company wins the AI race, as TSMC will likely manufacture the winner's chips.

At just 17 times earnings, TSMC still looks like the conservative way to play the growth of AI.

Billy Duberstein has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSM
$107.06 (4.14%) $4.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
This Company Stands to Benefit From Nvidia's AI Boom the Most
 Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-06-07T233717.256
TSMC Is Expected to Raise Prices -- Here Is What Investors Should Know
 ChatGPT Image
1 AI Stock You Have to Know
 AI Chip
4 Things You Have to Know About Artificial Intelligence
 AI artificial intelligence neural network technology
Why ASML Holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and KLA Corporation Rose in May

Our Most Popular Articles

Two people looking at laptop
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2024 As Things Stand Right Now
woman with airpods in ear apple
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
Finance stock chart AMZN Amazon RBLX Roblox
2 Growth Stocks Down 71% and 32% That Are Screaming Buys
electronic circuit board
Why Tomorrow Is a Make-or-Break Day for Advanced Micro Devices In Its War With Nvidia

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services