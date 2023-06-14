Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Find Out the 2 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now!

By Eric Cuka – Jun 14, 2023 at 6:35PM

These top dividend stocks are attractive at these levels and lower, and they add excellent diversity to a long-term investing portfolio.

Today, I provide two best dividend stocks to buy for the month of June. Dividend stocks are a great way to add diversification and passive income to a long-term investing portfolio. Compound interest is often called the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth. The video below shares two dividend stock picks, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and commentary. Please don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future videos. 

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 14, 2023. The video was published on June 14, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

Stocks Mentioned

UnitedHealth Group Stock Quote
UnitedHealth Group
UNH
$459.86 (-6.40%) $-31.45
CVS Health Stock Quote
CVS Health
CVS
$66.65 (-7.76%) $-5.61
Humana Stock Quote
Humana
HUM
$455.00 (-11.24%) $-57.63
Cigna Group Stock Quote
Cigna Group
CI
$263.77 (-3.12%) $-8.48

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

