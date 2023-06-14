Warren Buffett Invested $6 Billion In These Stocks in 2020. Now, They're Worth Over $17 Billion

As Warren Buffett has gotten older, many have questioned whether the 92-year-old has still got it when it comes to investing. While Buffett still runs Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.26%) (BRK.B 0.13%), the firm that he took over in 1965 and built into one of the largest conglomerates in the world, he now has many other investors that work with him at Berkshire and have their own autonomy including Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

But I think there is plenty of evidence that Buffett is still one of, if not the greatest investors to ever do it. Not only does Berkshire's stock trade close to all-time highs but he's made plenty of recent moves that show just how good he is. One of those is Buffett's foray into Japanese stocks. Let's take a look.

Investing outside the U.S.

While Buffett has always had the utmost respect and admiration for the U.S., explicitly telling investors right after the pandemic began in 2020 to never bet against America, Buffett and Berkshire have also not been afraid to make investments outside the U.S.

Berkshire invested in several Brazilian stocks and other parts of Latin America and also in Japan. In the middle of 2020, Berkshire revealed roughly 5% passive stakes in five of Japan's largest general trading companies, otherwise known as sogo shoshas:

Itochu ITOCY 1.06% ) Marubeni MARUY 3.60% ) Mitsubishi MSBHF 4.13% ) Mitsui MITSF 2.70% ) Sumitomo SSUM.Y 3.26% )

Most of these companies are kind of like Berkshire in the sense that they operate many different businesses including finance, energy, food, raw materials, and digital businesses. One of Itochu's core businesses is actually in the textile industry, which is what Berkshire Hathaway began as decades ago. Mitsubishi is Japan's largest trading company.