Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Opera Stock Is Soaring Today

By Keith Noonan – Jun 15, 2023 at 1:15PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Opera stock has now risen an incredible 235% across 2023 trading.

What happened

Opera (OPRA 13.38%) stock is posting big gains Thursday. The digital platform specialist's share price was up roughly 12.2% in the day's trading session as of 1 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

After market close yesterday, Opera published a press release announcing the initiation of a dividend program. The dividend is set to be paid semiannually, with the first payment of $0.40 per American depositary share set to be paid on July 12.

So what

Investors who own Opera stock at market close on June 30 will receive a dividend of $0.40 per share next month. Based on the press release's guidance for a semiannual payout, this suggests an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and a forward yield of roughly 3.8%.

On the other hand, the press release also said that the frequency and amounts of future dividends will depend on the company's earnings, capital requirements, and other factors, so it's possible that there will be significant variability going forward. 

Now what

Opera stock has skyrocketed roughly 235% year to date thanks to strong sales and earnings growth and excitement about the company's browser, gaming, Web3, and AI initiatives. Following the impressive rally, the company now trades at roughly 29 times this year's expected earnings and 4.9 times expected sales. 

OPRA PS Ratio (Forward) Chart

OPRA PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

For the second quarter, Opera is guiding for sales to come in between $92 million and $94 million, representing growth of roughly 19% year over year at the midpoint of the target. Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is projected to be between $18 million and $20 million.

For the full-year period, the company expects sales to be between $373 million and $390 million -- suggesting growth of roughly 13.7% at the midpoint. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $77 million and $83 million. 

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Opera Stock Quote
Opera
OPRA
$21.16 (13.38%) $2.50

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

playing the game on smartphone with pink headphones
Why Opera Stock Jumped This Week
 featured-transcript-logo
Opera Ltd (OPRA) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 Red arrow crashing down through the floor
Why Opera Stock Crashed Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Opera Ltd (OPRA) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 stock chart going down
Why Shares of Opera Slumped Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
3 Stock-Split Stocks With 52% to 701% Upside, According to Wall Street
A young person laying on a bed looking at a smartphone
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 130%, According to Wall Street
Finance stock chart TSLA MSFT AMZN AAPL
Opinion: These Will Be the 4 Largest Stocks by 2035
Dividend growth hundred dollar bills arrow up
I Just Can't Seem to Get Enough of This Magnificent Dividend Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services