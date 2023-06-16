Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks Up 48% and 80% to Buy this Week

By Rachel Warren – Jun 16, 2023 at 6:05AM

Key Points

  • The e-commerce industry represents a global market opportunity worth trillions of dollars.
  • Amazon is seeing the fruit of continued efforts to improve operational efficiency, and is benefitting from numerous drivers of revenue and profits.
  • Shopify is witnessing broad adoption of its tools and services by small as well as household name brands, and it looks to just be getting started.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A look beyond price is essential, but these growth stocks don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The stock market may still be taking investors for a wild ride, but great companies are adjusting to the challenges of the current macro environment and proving their mettle in the process. While market turbulence may continue for the near term, that doesn't mean you should stop investing. 

If you have the cash on hand to put into stocks -- money that you won't need for several years at least or that you don't need to put toward bills or other financial obligations -- there is no shortage of companies begging to be bought. Here are two names to consider for your portfolio right now.

1. Amazon

Amazon (AMZN 0.55%) shares have rocketed by about 48% since the start of 2023 following a series of strong market days and a return to profitability. It's worth pointing out that the main reason Amazon was unprofitable last year was because of its stock investment in Rivian Automotive, which plummeted significantly over the last 12 to 16 months, rather than a specific operational concern. 

Many companies across the tech space and other industries are looking to reduce costs and Amazon is no exception. It's laid off thousands of workers in recent months, although these reductions still represent a relatively small percentage of its overall workforce. Against this backdrop, Amazon is growing net sales steadily due to the continued strength of its core businesses, it's profitable again, and it has a ton of cash on its balance sheet. 

Overall net sales popped 9% in the first three months of 2023, to $127 billion. Of that total, $51 billion was derived from its online retail business, while $30 billion came from third-party seller services and $21 billion came from its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services.

Subscription services such as Amazon Prime also remain a notable driver of the company's financial performance. Sales from subscription services totaled just shy of $10 billion in the first three months of 2023.  

Amazon delivered a profit of $3.2 billion in the first quarter, while closing out the period with a whopping $64 billion in cash and investments on its balance sheet. Roughly 14% of all e-commerce sales globally are generated on Amazon's platform. And 32% of all revenue from cloud infrastructure services worldwide is attributable to Amazon Web Services. This household name business continues to prove that its longevity is as impressive as its moat. For long-term investors, there's still plenty to love about this top tech stock.  

2. Shopify

Shopify (SHOP 0.33%) is trading up by nearly 80% since the start of 2023, as improvements in operational efficiency and a surprise first-quarter profit seem to have reawakened enthusiasm about this stock from some investors.

In a surprise move earlier this year, Shopify announced that it would be selling its logistics business -- which it just expanded last summer with the acquisition of Deliverr -- to its long-standing partner and new preferred logistics provider, Flexport. 

The move was well received by investors, although it may have seemed like something of an about-face from its prior efforts to expand its logistics capabilities.

However, consider that Shopify's business has always revolved around providing premium software to fuel the e-commerce industry. Moving back toward this more asset-light model seems like a wise move, especially since merchants will still have access to premium fulfillment solutions they need to make their businesses run smoothly. 

Meanwhile, brands of all sizes, including well-known names, are continuing to see the value in Shopify's platform and tools to expand their businesses. Lululemon Studio, Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's celebrity favorite clothing label The Row are just a handful of recent examples of companies that launched on Shopify.  

It's also interesting to see how brands are tapping into Shopify's suite of services both online and offline. Management said that Shopify's offline gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose 31% in the first quarter from the year-ago period. That's double the growth rate that total GMV clocked in the three-month period.

Overall GMV totaled $50 billion, up 15% year over year, while total revenue jumped 25% to $1.5 billion. Shopify also pulled in a $68 million profit in the quarter.

Although pandemic-level growth rates may not be realistic to expect, these steady financial gains and the broad adoption of this e-commerce stock's hardware and software offerings could create a notable buying opportunity for long-term investors. 

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rachel Warren has positions in Amazon.com and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Lululemon Athletica, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$127.11 (0.55%) $0.69
Shopify Stock Quote
Shopify
SHOP
$66.10 (0.33%) $0.22

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

stock market investor person looking at smartphone and laptop
2 No-Brainer Stocks Up 50% This Year to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
 AMZN Amazon TSLA Tesla stock investing money
The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now
 group looking at a chart going up
Have $1,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond.
 Robotics - GettyImages-1278639909
If I Could Only Buy 1 AI Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
 Two autonomous robots carrying boxes through a digitized fulfillment center
2 Astonishing AI Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Betting On

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
3 Stock-Split Stocks With 52% to 701% Upside, According to Wall Street
A young person laying on a bed looking at a smartphone
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 130%, According to Wall Street
Person looking at charts on a computer screen
This Hot AI Stock Could Triple, and It Is Cheaper Than Nvidia
artificial intelligence investing algorithms
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy for the Coming Bull Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services