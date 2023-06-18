Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Better EV Stock: NIO vs. ChargePoint

By Leo Sun – Jun 18, 2023 at 5:08AM

Key Points

  • NIO faces tough near-term headwinds in China’s crowded EV market.
  • ChargePoint’s growth is also cooling off, but it’s stabilizing its net losses.
  • The cheaper stock isn’t necessarily the better buy.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Which of these volatile EV stocks will supercharge your portfolio?

NIO (NIO -3.98%) and ChargePoint (CHPT -1.88%) represent two very different ways to invest in the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. NIO is a leading producer of electric sedans and SUVs in China, and it operates a nationwide network of battery swapping stations that enable its subscribers to quickly swap out their depleted batteries for fully charged ones. ChargePoint is an EV infrastructure company that builds EV charging stations for private businesses.

Over the past 12 months, NIO's stock tumbled 44% as ChargePoint's stock sank 20%. Investors retreated from both stocks as rising interest rates drove investors away from the market's pricier, unprofitable, and more speculative companies. But should investors take the contrarian view and buy either of these out-of-favor EV stocks right now?

A digital illustration of a car.

Image source: Getty Images.

NIO faces a troubling slowdown

NIO initially dazzled investors by more than doubling its annual deliveries in both 2020 and 2021. But in 2022 its deliveries only rose 34% to 122,486 vehicles, while its vehicle margin contracted 640 basis points to 13.7%.

That slowdown was caused by supply chain disruptions, COVID lockdowns in China, and extreme weather conditions in certain regions. Intense competition across China's EV market also sparked a pricing war that forced NIO to execute margin-crushing markdowns. Tesla's (TSLA 1.81%) recent price cuts in China exacerbated that pressure.

As a result, NIO's deliveries only increased 20% year over year to 31,041 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, and actually dropped 22% sequentially from the fourth quarter. Its vehicle margin also shrank to a mere 5.1%. It expects that slowdown to persist with a sequential drop to just 23,000-25,000 deliveries in the second quarter.

That slowdown puts NIO behind many of its domestic competitors. By comparison, Li Auto (LI -0.14%) -- which produces plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) -- saw its deliveries grow 177% in 2021, 47% in 2022, and another 66% year over year to 52,584 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023. Li also ended the first quarter with a higher vehicle margin of 19.8%.

As NIO's vehicle margins shrink, it's plowing more cash into the expansion of its capital-intensive battery-swapping network. In other words, NIO's revenue growth will likely decelerate as it racks up staggering losses for the foreseeable future.

For 2023, analysts expect NIO's revenue to rise 36% to 67.0 billion yuan ($9.35 billion) as its net loss widens from 14.6 billion yuan to 15.8 billion yuan ($2.2 billion). NIO's stock might seem cheap right now at less than two times this year's sales, but it probably won't command much of a premium unless its growth accelerates and it narrows its losses.

ChargePoint is still growing like a weed

ChargePoint's revenue rose 65% to $241 million in fiscal 2022 (which ended in Jan. 2022) as its number of charging ports grew 64% to 174,000. In fiscal 2023, its revenue surged 94% to $486 million as its number of ports grew 53% 225,000.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, its revenue rose another 59% year over year. It anticipates roughly 41% year-over-year growth in the second quarter, while analysts expect its revenue to rise 47% to $687 million for the full year.

ChargePoint's adjusted gross margin declined from 24% in fiscal 2022 to 20% in fiscal 2023 as it faced fierce supply chain headwinds. But some of those headwinds gradually dissipated, and its adjusted gross margin expanded eight percentage points year over year to 25% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Yet ChargePoint is still deeply unprofitable. Its net loss widened from $132 million in fiscal 2022 to $344 million in fiscal 2023 as it grappled with labor shortages, supply chain constraints, logistics disruptions, and new product launches. But in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, it narrowed its net loss year over year from $89 million to $79 million. Analysts also expect it to narrow its net loss to $279 million for the full year.

Based on those expectations, ChargePoint looks reasonably valued at about five times this year's sales. It's also the clear market leader with a 65% share of the independent EV charging station market, and its revenue should continue to climb as the EV market expands. But like NIO, its lack of profits could make it unappealing as long as interest rates stay high.

The clear winner: ChargePoint

I wouldn't rush to buy either of these volatile stocks right now, but ChargePoint is clearly the better pick than NIO for four simple reasons: It's growing faster, its net losses are stabilizing, it doesn't face too many direct competitors, and it doesn't need to worry about the delisting threats that are still looming over NIO and other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Nio Stock Quote
Nio
NIO
$9.40 (-3.98%) $0.39
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$260.54 (1.81%) $4.64
Li Auto Stock Quote
Li Auto
LI
$34.41 (-0.14%) $0.05
ChargePoint Stock Quote
ChargePoint
CHPT
$8.88 (-1.88%) $0.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

It's time to celebrate (54)
Nio Making Progress on Ambitious Expansion
 NIO
NIO Stock Continues to Gain Momentum. Here's What Investors Should Know
 nio slashes prices
Look Out, Competition! Nio Sets Its Sights on Bigger Market Share
 Home Solar and EV Charging
Price War Makes EV Stocks a Lot Less Attractive
 nio stock analysis
What's Going on With Nio Stock?

Our Most Popular Articles

Biden WH photo by Pete Souza
The Grim Reality of Joe Biden's 4-Point Plan to Change Social Security
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 One-of-a-Kind Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip
artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
This Is the Real Winner of the AI Arms Race, and It Is Way Cheaper Than Nvidia
The letters AI emblazoned on a glowing circuit board
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services