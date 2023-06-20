Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Better Buy: AT&T vs. Amazon

By Leo Sun – Jun 20, 2023 at 11:13AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Which of these blue chip tech stocks is the better buy?

AT&T (T -1.06%) and Amazon (AMZN 0.33%) are both often considered stable long-term investments. AT&T is one of the largest telecom companies in the United States, and it has paid continuous dividends for nearly four decades. Amazon is the world's largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure platform company.

But AT&T's stock slumped 15% over the past 12 months while Amazon's shares rallied more than 20%. While AT&T's investors fretted over its weaker-than-expected free cash flow (FCF) growth, Amazon's investors finally started to look beyond the near-term macroeconomic headwinds.

Will Amazon stay ahead of AT&T throughout the rest of the year?

A family saves pennies in a piggy bank.

Image source: Getty Images.

What happened to AT&T?

Over the past two years, AT&T ditched its dreams of becoming a media superpower. It spun off DirecTV and WarnerMedia, divested its other non-core assets, and focused on expanding its wireless and wireline businesses instead.

But as a slimmed-down telecom company, AT&T is growing again. It added 2.9 million postpaid phone subscribers in 2022 as its larger competitor Verizon (VZ -1.12%) only gained 201,000 comparable subscribers. As for its wireline division, the expansion of its fiber networks partly offset its sluggish growth in business wireline revenues.

That's why AT&T's revenue rose 2% (on a stand-alone basis from continuing operations) to $118.2 billion in 2022. It generated $14.1 billion in FCF for the full year, but its adjusted EPS dipped 2% as it racked up higher 5G and business wireline costs.

Ma Bell added another 424,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the first quarter of 2023, which marked its 12th consecutive quarter of gaining more than 400,000 postpaid phone subscribers, and it maintained a low churn rate of 0.81%. But it only generated $1 billion in FCF during the first quarter, which suggests it could fall short of its goal of growing its FCF by 13% to $16 billion for the full year.

AT&T attributed that slower-than-expected FCF growth to seasonal headwinds as well as its "historically high levels" of 5G and fiber investments, and it insists that most of those costs had peaked in the first quarter. It also claims it can still generate at least $16 billion in FCF for the full year -- so its dividends (which consumed $9.9 billion of its FCF in 2022) should still be safe. For the full year, analysts expect AT&T's revenue to rise 1% but for its higher costs to reduce its adjusted EPS by 6%.

This stock trades at just 6.5 times forward earnings and pays a hefty forward dividend yield of 7%. That low valuation and high yield could limit its downside potential in this volatile market.

What happened to Amazon?

Amazon generates most of its revenue from its e-commerce business, while most of its profits come from its cloud business. The company usually subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin e-commerce business with its higher-margin cloud revenues.

Both segments grew rapidly during the pandemic as more people shopped online and companies ramped up their usage of its cloud-based services. But that growth spurt ended with the pandemic, and both segments faced tough macro headwinds in 2022: inflation curbed consumer spending, while rising interest rates forced companies to rein in their spending on its cloud-based services. Amazon's investment in the EV maker Rivian (RIVN 3.29%) also backfired and crushed its net profits in recent quarters.

As a result, Amazon's revenue only rose 9% in 2022 as it posted a net loss. For 2023, analysts expect its revenue to rise another 9% as it turns profitable again.

However, that bottom line growth will likely be driven by aggressive cost-cutting measures (including approximately 27,000 layoffs since the end of 2022) instead of Rivian's stabilization or the sustained recovery of its higher-margin cloud and advertising divisions.

That wobbliness is troubling, since Amazon needs to keep pouring cash into its loss-leading strategies -- including fresh content for its streaming media platforms, cheap hardware devices, and big promotions -- to keep expanding its base of over 200 million Prime members. If Amazon starts burning the furniture to boost its profits, it could ultimately throttle the growth of its Prime ecosystem and erode its defenses against formidable competitors like Walmart and Target.

Amazon's near-term growth rates look dismal, but it will likely remain the world's top e-commerce and cloud company for the foreseeable future. Therefore, its prospects should brighten as the macro environment improves. Its stock still isn't cheap at 72 times forward earnings, but that multiple could come down as it starts to generate stable earnings growth again.

The better buy: AT&T

While I personally own shares in both these companies, if I were to buy more shares at the present time, I'd select AT&T over Amazon for three simple reasons: it's cheaper, it pays a high dividend, and it is less exposed to the prevailing macro headwinds. Amazon is still a great long-term investment, but it still faces a lot of near-term challenges and its rally over the past year seems a bit premature.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Leo Sun has positions in AT&T and Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

AT&T Stock Quote
AT&T
T
$15.89 (-1.06%) $0.17
Verizon Communications Stock Quote
Verizon Communications
VZ
$36.05 (-1.12%) $0.41
Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$125.90 (0.33%) $0.41
Rivian Automotive Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive
RIVN
$15.37 (3.29%) $0.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Untitled design (32)
Best Dividend Stock to Buy: AT&T vs. Deere
 Person sitting on the couch talking on a cellphone
Is AT&T's Dividend Safe?
 telecom worker woman industrials 5G tech (5)
Buy AT&T Stock on the Amazon-Induced Weakness
 Businessperson talking on mobile phone_GettyImages-1154387228
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for AT&T in 2023
 Football player making a diving catch
Why AT&T Stock Was a Winner Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 4
1 Remarkable Growth Stock That Could Soar 1,935% by 2026, According to Wall Street
person pressing on apps on a screen
1 Unstoppable AI Stock to Buy Right Now
A group of four people on a tandem skydive
2 Stocks Down 90% and 95% You'll Wish You Had Bought on the Dip
Dollar Bill Stock Chart Plunge Correction Dow SP 500 Invest Getty
This Economic Indicator Has Flawlessly Predicted Directional Stock Movements for 70 Years. Here's What It Says Happens Next

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services