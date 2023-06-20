Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Gaotu Techedu Are Falling Today

By Bram Berkowitz – Jun 20, 2023 at 3:51PM

Key Points

  • China's economic rebound seems to have sputtered as of late.
  • Many investors are hopeful that the Chinese government will issue stimulus, but analysts aren't so sure there is a lot it can realistically do.
  • Alibaba announced a surprising shake-up among senior management.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Chinese stocks largely fell today after Wall Street analysts cut their growth estimates for China's economy.

What happened

Most Chinese stocks fell today after Wall Street analysts lowered their estimates for China's economic growth prospects this year.

Shares of the large Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba (BABA -4.65%) traded roughly 4.5% lower as of 3:21 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the online tutoring company TAL Education Group (TAL -11.50%) traded more than 11% lower, while shares of another online tutoring company, Gaotu Techedu (GOTU -15.47%), were down more than 15%.

Person looking at a downward stock chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Earlier today, Alibaba announced a surprise shake-up of its management team.

  • CEO and board chairman Daniel Zhang is planning to leave those roles but stay on with the company as chairman and CEO of Alibaba's cloud intelligence group.
  • Alibaba's executive vice chairman, Joseph Tsai, will become chairman of Alibaba on September 10.
  • The chairman of Alibaba's e-commerce business, Eddie Yongming Wu, will become CEO and replace Zhang on the company's board of directors.

Earlier this year, Alibaba announced that it is planning to split the company into six different units and explore initial public offerings for all of them. Despite shares of Alibaba being lower today, analysts see the shake-up as a positive development.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang said in a research note that the move "will enhance the independence" of Alibaba's cloud intelligence group as a business and improve its oversight. Jiang thinks Alibaba is a buy and has assigned the stock a $180 price target, which implies huge upside from its current roughly $88 share price.

The big thing sending Chinese stocks lower today, however, is a research note from a team led by Goldman Sachs analyst Hui Shan, who cut her growth estimates for China's economy from 6.0% to 5.4%. Shan also said that stimulus from the Chinese government might not come as quickly as some had hoped, specifically noting that investors are disappointed that a cabinet meeting held by the Chinese government Friday yielded no "concrete stimulus" measures.

"The readout suggests to us that the government faces various economic and political constraints. Going down the old route of boosting short-term growth with massive property and infrastructure stimulus goes against the top leadership's 'high-quality growth model,'" Shan wrote in her note.

Shan added that the Chinese government might not have a ton of options left, either, because stimulus measures to boost high-end manufacturing and electric vehicles might not prove to be material enough.

Now what

The situation regarding the Chinese government and stimulus seems to be fluid, so there still could be stimulus coming, as some news outlets reported last week. China's central bank might also cut interest rates later this year, so I think the performance of China's economy this year remains to be seen.

Of these three names, Alibaba remains my top pick. The company's plan to split into six different divisions could benefit shareholders because it could enable the market to value the company using a sum-of-the-parts valuation, which analysts believe would unlock a lot of value. That's why many have higher price targets.

The separation of Alibaba units could also create less regulatory risk within the company because a regulatory issue at one unit might not impact other units as much as it would if the company remained in its current form.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and TAL Education. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Alibaba Group Stock Quote
Alibaba Group
BABA
$87.82 (-4.65%) $-4.28
Goldman Sachs Group Stock Quote
Goldman Sachs Group
GS
$330.68 (-2.25%) $-7.63
TAL Education Stock Quote
TAL Education
TAL
$5.77 (-11.50%) $0.75
Gaotu Techedu Stock Quote
Gaotu Techedu
GOTU
$3.06 (-15.47%) $0.56

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

18819 (3)
Alibaba Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 credit score shopping getty
1 Major Risk Investors Should Know About Before Buying Alibaba's Stock
 add to cart check out shopping e-commerce
1 Growth Stock Down 75% to Buy Right Now
 Generic upward 10
Why Shares of Alibaba, Dingdong, and Baozun Are Rising Today
 cloud computing getty 6.2.17
Alibaba Spinning Off Its Cloud Business Could Be a Stroke of Genius. Here's Why.

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 4
1 Remarkable Growth Stock That Could Soar 1,935% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Farmer in Tractor Spraying Pesticides
3 Passive Income Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
A group of four people on a tandem skydive
2 Stocks Down 90% and 95% You'll Wish You Had Bought on the Dip
person pressing on apps on a screen
1 Unstoppable AI Stock to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services