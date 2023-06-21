Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of Nutex Health Jumped on Wednesday

By Jim Halley – Jun 21, 2023 at 4:11PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Nutex announced it was opening its second new micro-hospital this year.

What happened

Shares of Nutex Health (NUTX 18.44%) closed Wednesday's trading session 18.4% higher after being up as much as 23.8% earlier in the day. The healthcare company, which operates 20 for-profit micro-hospitals in eight states, as well as a primary-care physician network, said it was opening a micro-hospital in Albuquerque, N.M. The stock is still down more than 74% this year and hit a 52-week low last Friday of $0.38 per share. 

So what

The Albuquerque micro-hospital is a 20,000 square-foot facility with an emergency room, eight exam rooms, four inpatient beds, in-house imaging, a pharmacy, and a laboratory. It is the second hospital Nutex has opened this year, following the February opening of a micro-hospital in Fort Smith, Ark. The company said it plans to open three or four more hospitals this year. The expansion was seen as progress for the beaten-down company. 

Now what

Finances are still a big concern for Nutex. In the first quarter, it reported revenue of $56.4 million, down 28.8%, year over year. It also reported a net loss of $5.2 million, compared to net income of $21.5 in the same period a year ago. The company, which went public in April of 2022, has posted losses in four consecutive quarters and has been trading below $1 per share since April 12, so it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ. One positive sign is company insiders have been loading up on the stock. Chief Financial Officer Jon Bates added 20,000 shares on Tuesday, giving him a total of 89,505 shares of the company. That purchase followed a buy of 10,000 shares on Friday by Nutex director Cheryl Grenas.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Nutex Health Stock Quote
Nutex Health
NUTX
$0.50 (18.44%) $0.08

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

doctors white coat healthcare (1)
Why Shares of Nutex Health Jumped on Friday
 smiling healthcare nurse
Why Shares of Nutex Health Jumped 17.99% on Tuesday
 Sick Old Woman in a Wheelchair is Receiving a Help From a Young Nurse in Home Visit
Why Shares of Nutex Health Jumped 28.1% Monday
 Clovisnew
Why Nutex Health's Shares Fell 27.8% on Friday

Our Most Popular Articles

retired woman investing laptop 401K IRA
Want the Max $4,555 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need
A person riding in a futuristic self-driving robotaxi
2 Super Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2033
PTON cycling
Tesla's Falling, but This Downgraded Nasdaq Stock Is Taking an Even Harder Hit
Man in specs holding a phone and looking at a chart on a laptop
Could AMD Become the Next Nvidia?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services