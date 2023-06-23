Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Sam Altman Says AI Will Make Businesses 30 Times More Productive: 2 Stocks Investors Will Want to Buy

By Anthony Di Pizio – Jun 23, 2023 at 5:32AM

Key Points

  • OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman is currently touring the world, meeting with government officials and business leaders regarding AI.
  • The parties are discussing everything from the risks, benefits, and potential regulation for this new technology.
  • Altman predicts AI could lead to a productivity boom for businesses, and if he's right, two stocks could be big winners.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The OpenAI co-founder says some businesses have already doubled their productivity thanks to AI.

Sam Altman is the co-founder of OpenAI, the company responsible for developing ChatGPT. The online chatbot has taken the technology world by storm this year with its ability to answer complex questions, write computer code, and even recognize images. 

The business world is only just beginning to unravel the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), but some lawmakers, experts, and even tech titans have questioned whether companies like OpenAI can retain control of the technology or whether it has the potential to cause harm.

Altman is currently touring the world, meeting with government officials and business leaders to discuss the risks, potential, and even regulation when it comes to AI. While there are genuine concerns, he thinks the productivity gains delivered by the technology will far outweigh its negative impacts. Here are the details, and two stocks that could win big if he's right.

Two halves of a digital brain, connected by an AI chip in the center.

Image source: Getty Images.

Businesses and employees will have to adapt to AI

This is a theme discussed by many experts in the know when it comes to artificial intelligence. Cathie Wood, who leads Ark Investment Management, recently commented that knowledge workers (lawyers, scientists, and software engineers, among others) will have to learn to do their jobs differently as AI becomes more widely deployed. 

In many cases, the technology will serve as a copilot, which will help employees complete tasks far more quickly. For example, since it has the ability to write computer code and even scan thousands of pages of text instantly, software engineers and lawyers will have to learn how to prompt AI platforms to do their jobs effectively. In Cathie Wood's words, they'll have to become "prompt engineers."

That sentiment was largely echoed by Sam Altman at a talk in Melbourne, Australia, over the weekend. He acknowledged that AI could disrupt many jobs, but it will change many others, allowing workers to operate at a higher level than ever before. He said he was already observing AI doubling productivity in some cases, and it could lead to an increase of a whopping 30 times eventually.

Altman said OpenAI is currently working on different versions of ChatGPT for users who are less tech-savvy. The chatbot will have the ability to adjust its behavior in response to different prompting styles, which will ultimately mean workers with a broader spectrum of skills outside the technology sector will be able to benefit from AI. 

Microsoft and C3.ai could be among the biggest winners

As AI-powered tools become more user friendly, businesses of all sizes will likely search for plug-and-play solutions to suit their needs. Microsoft (MSFT 1.84%) and C3.ai (AI -4.10%) are two of the leading service providers already. Think of it this way: If AI is a gold rush, these two companies are selling the picks and shovels, so investors might do well to own shares in both of them. 

Microsoft is actually a shareholder in Altman's OpenAI, investing $1 billion in the company in 2019, and a rumored $10 billion earlier this year. It has since been busy integrating ChatGPT into its portfolio of products and services. The chatbot now powers Microsoft's Bing search engine, and it's also available to business customers of its Azure cloud services platform. In fact, in the recent first quarter of 2023, Microsoft said 2,500 companies had signed up to use OpenAI on Azure -- a tenfold increase in just three months. 

Microsoft also invested in another AI start-up recently called Builder.ai, which helps nontechnical entrepreneurs build software products using AI. This is yet another instance where learning to prompt will pay dividends, because clear, concise instructions will result in a higher-quality end product. 

While Microsoft is a $2.5 trillion behemoth, C3.ai is a far more modest operation, with a valuation of just $4.8 billion. It provides more than 40 prebuilt AI applications suitable for industries spanning financial services to manufacturing to energy. Customers can also request customizations for their specific needs -- basically, C3.ai can be described as an AI-as-a-service company.

It serves 287 business customers right now, including fossil fuel giant Shell, which uses C3.ai's applications to monitor thousands of items of equipment. C3.ai predicts potential equipment failures and helps Shell reduce its carbon emissions, preventing environmental disasters and saving the company untold amounts of money. 

Microsoft is the safer bet of the two stocks because of its sheer size and track record, but C3.ai presents a very attractive risk-reward proposition for investors seeking greater potential returns. In any case, if experts like Sam Altman and Cathie Wood are right, millions of businesses around the world will eventually need to tap service providers like these to set themselves up for the AI revolution. 

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
MSFT
$339.71 (1.84%) $6.15
C3.ai Stock Quote
C3.ai
AI
$37.44 (-4.10%) $-1.60
Shell Plc Stock Quote
Shell Plc
SHEL
$60.09 (-1.09%) $0.66

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

bull silhouette
Is the Bear Market Over? Big Tech Already Told You the Answer
 artificial intelligence
Does ChatGPT Know We're in a Bear Market?
 stock market chart
Can You Still Buy the Dow Jones' Best-Performing May Stocks?
 investing screen analysis investor growth stocks
Can You Still Buy the Dow Jones' Best-Performing April Stocks?
 child washing hands at sink
Investing for Your Family's Future: 3 Stocks to Help Build Generational Wealth

Our Most Popular Articles

investing-screen-analysis-investor-growth-stocks-getty
1 Magnificent Growth Stock That Could Shoot 2,112% Higher by 2026, According to Wall Street
Buffett11 TMF
Apple Is Nearly 50% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- but He's Spent Almost Twice as Much Buying Another Stock
AI artificial intelligence robots working office
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Relaxed man 2022
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services