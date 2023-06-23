Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of CureVac Jumped This Week

By Jim Halley – Jun 23, 2023 at 12:35PM

Key Points

  • CureVac has an ongoing collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline.
  • It just launched the first clinical study of a vaccine using CureVac's next-generation mRNA platform.
  • The vaccine is designed to treat two different types of cancers that begin in the brain and spinal cord.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company, which focuses on mRNA therapies, began a phase 1 trial for its cancer vaccine candidate.

What happened

Shares of CureVac (CVAC 3.72%) were up by 14.3% for the week as of Friday morning, after having been up by as much as 16%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech company's stock closed last week at $10.24, then rose to as high as $12.09 on Tuesday. The healthcare stock is up more than 95% this year.

So what

CureVac focuses on tumor immunotherapy, using messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies. The German company said on Tuesday that it had dosed its first patient in a phase 1 trial for its investigational cancer vaccine, CVGBM. CureVac said it expects to publish early trial data in the second half of next year. The study will look at the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine on patients with glioblastoma and astrocytoma, two cancers that begin in the brain or spinal cord. The patients will have already undergone surgical resection and radiation. 

In 2020, CureVac began a partnership with GSK (formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline), to develop new vaccines to treat cancer and other diseases based on CureVac's second-generation mRNA platform. CVGBM is the first investigational cancer vaccine to come out of that effort.  

Now what

CureVac has a long way to go before it has a commercial product and before it is profitable. In that sense, there's plenty of risk in the stock, though it has solid long-term potential, especially because of its collaboration with GSK. It also has a pipeline with 16 programs, though all are in early stages of development. The company reported only 7.1 million euros (about $7.78 million) in collaboration revenue in the first quarter and a loss of 60.4 million euros (around $66.2 million). It said it had 617.5 million euros (around $676.4 million) in cash, enough to fund operations into 2025.

Jim Halley has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool recommends GSK. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

CureVac Stock Quote
CureVac
CVAC
$11.86 (3.72%) $0.42
GSK Stock Quote
GSK
GSK
$36.31 (4.71%) $1.64

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Two people seated at a lab desk featuring a PC screen and microscope
Why CureVac Stock Leaped 12% Higher Today
 Vaccinated senior woman flexing biceps muscle with 'Got vaccinated' sticker
Why CureVac's Shares Jumped on Tuesday
 Vaccine being given to young man
Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today
 Vaccine being given to young woman by female doctor
Why CureVac Stock Is Tumbling Today
 GettyImages-499740300
Could CureVac's Canceled Deal Spell Trouble for Other mRNA Cancer Vaccines?

Our Most Popular Articles

One Hundred Dollar Bill Cash Money Dividend Income Invest Wages Salary Getty
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $9,300 in These 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
Buffett11 TMF
Apple Is Nearly 50% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- but He's Spent Almost Twice as Much Buying Another Stock
investing-screen-analysis-investor-growth-stocks-getty
1 Magnificent Growth Stock That Could Shoot 2,112% Higher by 2026, According to Wall Street
Bull market 3
A New Bull Market May Have Started: 2 Solid Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services