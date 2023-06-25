Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
If I Owned Only 1 Green Energy Stock, This Would Be It

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jun 25, 2023 at 5:35AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Two Foolish contributors share their top renewable energy stocks.

It's great that we can diversify our portfolios across industries and even within our favorite sectors. But what if you could own only one stock in a certain area, like renewable energy? This is a growing and dynamic sector, but it's been hard to pick winners and avoid losers. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why First Solar (FSLR -1.37%) and Brookfield Renewable (BEP -0.17%) (BEPC -0.22%) are their highest-conviction clean energy stocks to own.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 15, 2023. The video was published on June 25, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and First Solar. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Renewable and First Solar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

