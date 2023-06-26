Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

By Daniel Foelber, Scott Levine, and Lee Samaha – Jun 26, 2023 at 7:47AM

Key Points

  • First Solar's profits are about to pole-vault to new heights.
  • The aerospace market continues to run hot, and Woodward is a primary beneficiary. 
  • LanzaTech is an innovator in capturing carbon and using the emissions to produce a variety of goods.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A well-known solar stock and two hidden gems that are worth a look.

Growth stocks have been the talk of the town in 2023. Unlike stable dividend-paying companies, which tend to be established, many growth-orientated companies are valued based on what they will become in the future, not where they are in the present. Bullish stock markets coincide with investor optimism, which can help fuel a rally in growth stocks.

First Solar (FSLR -1.37%), Woodward (WWD -1.38%), and LanzaTech Global (LNZA 0.79%) have posted incredible gains. Here's why each growth stock has what it takes to continue roaring higher.

A person stands on a grassy mountain looking out over a mountain range at the rising sun.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. A simple yet effective solar stock

Daniel Foelber (First Solar): First Solar stock has been on a tear and is up more than 200% in the last year. But before the recent run-up, the stock had gone practically nowhere over the last decade.

The recent enthusiasm toward First Solar is centered around the company's panel improvements, technology, and its industry-leading position when it comes to U.S.-based panel manufacturers.

First Solar is a major beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides tax incentives for domestic production of renewable energy. First Solar has a major advantage over project developers, investors, and utilities because it doesn't have to go through the capital-intensive process of building out a project and waiting years for it to pay off. Rather, First Solar can simply respond to customer orders.

The company's revenue has stalled, and its profits have plunged as it builds out its production capacity. But the investments should be well worth it to fulfill customer demand. Perhaps the greatest reason why First Solar has experienced massive growth is because of its growing order backlog --which explains the surge in expenses.

FSLR Revenue (TTM) Chart.

FSLR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

In August 2022, First Solar announced $1.2 billion in additional investments to scale its U.S. manufacturing capacity. 

Consensus analyst estimates for 2023 are $7.25 in earnings per share (EPS) and $12.85 in EPS in 2024. Given the projected earnings growth, it's easy to see why First Solar stock isn't all that expensive even after its run-up.

2. Woodward's end demand ensures strong growth in the coming years

Lee Samaha (Woodward): If you want to know about an industrial company's end markets, look at what its significant customers are doing. Woodward is a manufacturer and service provider to the aerospace and industrial markets. Digging into its 10-K SEC filings, the company's list of its significant customers (those responsible for 10% or more of its sales individually) includes Boeing, Raytheon, General Electric (in aerospace), and Caterpillar (industrial business). 

In aerospace (64% of 2022 sales), Woodward primarily supplies the original equipment market (OEM) and has significant content that ends up on the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320 neo family of aircraft -- the two narrow-body airplanes that are the workhorses of the skies. Woodward provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, valves, and actuation systems.

Both Boeing and Airbus are aggressively ramping up production of these airplanes as they seek to deliver on multiyear backlogs. This ensures that end demand will remain strong for Woodward as the commercial aerospace industry recovers from a difficult period caused by travel restrictions imposed on the populace. GE and Raytheon are major suppliers for these airplanes. 

Turning to its industrial end markets (36% of 2022 sales), it manufactures and sells valves, actuators, and systems used in industrial gas turbines. These products are used in Caterpillar's energy & transportation sales -- a segment whose sales grew 24% in the recently reported first quarter.

The strength in demand leads Wall Street to expect Woodward's sales to increase 16% in 2023 and nearly 7% in 2024. As such, investors in the stock can expect tremendous earnings growth for at least the next few years.

3. LanzaTech is capturing carbon and putting it to good use

Scott Levine (LanzaTech): Before considering a position in this growth stock, it'd be best to look for a pair of oven mitts, considering how red-hot it is. Over the past month, shares of LanzaTech, an innovator in carbon capture, have skyrocketed more than 56% -- far outpacing the S&P 500, which has risen 5.2%. And the company is still in the early innings of its development, making it a stock that has the potential to soar even higher.

What's fueling the stock's recent rise? Aside from the overall bullish sentiment that has been building in the markets, LanzaTech announced two positive bits of news that stoked investors' excitement. In mid-May, the company announced that it, along with partner Plastipak Packaging, has used captured carbon emissions to produce the world's first polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin -- a product that's suitable for variable packaging applications, including food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Several weeks later, LanzaTech reported that it had made progress in advancing the development of a facility in Belgium that captures carbon emissions from an ArcelorMittal steel mill and uses them to create ethanol.

Investors celebrated these two announcements as important validations of LanzaTech's carbon capture and utilization technology. Besides PET resin and ethanol, LanzaTech intends to use captured carbon to help produce other materials like glycols, surfactants, and sustainable aviation fuel. In total, LanzaTech estimates that its total addressable market for these products is $1 trillion.

Growth stocks like LanzaTech aren't for the faint of heart. There are bound to be bumps in the road as the company strives to develop future carbon capture and utilization facilities and prove that it can be a profitable endeavor. Nonetheless, there is considerable global interest in reducing our carbon footprints -- something that LanzaTech has the potential to help achieve but also commercialize.

Daniel Foelber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends First Solar and Raytheon Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

First Solar Stock Quote
First Solar
FSLR
$184.52 (-1.37%) $-2.56
Boeing Stock Quote
Boeing
BA
$205.41 (-0.10%) $0.20
General Electric Stock Quote
General Electric
GE
$103.78 (-0.99%) $-1.04
Caterpillar Stock Quote
Caterpillar
CAT
$234.44 (-1.22%) $-2.90
Raytheon Technologies Stock Quote
Raytheon Technologies
RTX
$96.91 (-0.01%) $0.01
ArcelorMittal Stock Quote
ArcelorMittal
MT
$26.75 (-1.29%) $0.35
Woodward Stock Quote
Woodward
WWD
$114.15 (-1.38%) $-1.60
Airbus SE Stock Quote
Airbus SE
EADSY
$34.34 (-1.63%) $0.57
LanzaTech Global Stock Quote
LanzaTech Global
LNZA
$6.40 (0.79%) $0.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Investor-at-laptop-with-smartphone-061322
These 3 No-Brainer Stocks Are Leading the Market This Quarter. Can You Still Buy?
 investor sitting at a desk
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
 A technician on top of solar panels looking at a tablet.
Why First Solar Stock Sank 10.1% Last Month and Continues to Fall
 FSLR big
3 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale
 DAL plane
Why Delta Air Lines, Community Health Systems, and First Solar Jumped Today

Our Most Popular Articles

0x0-Supercharger_02
Tesla Just Turned a Huge Financial Burden Into a $12.9 Billion Revenue Opportunity
Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
Data Shows Older Americans Are Underestimating Their Social Security Benefits
mother teaching daughter how to save money in piggy bank
If You Invested $10,000 in the S&P 500 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much Money You'd Have Today
piggy bank taking off like rocket
2 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services