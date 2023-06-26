Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

If You Had Invested $1,000 in Stag Industrial Stock in 2011, This Is How Much You Would Have Now

By Marc Rapport – Jun 26, 2023 at 9:18AM

Key Points

  • Stag Industrial has grown $1,000 into $5,500 in a dozen years.
  • It has a track record of boosting its dividend for five consecutive years.
  • The logistics REIT continues to benefit from strong e-commerce trends and on-shoring.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Consistent growth and attractive yields make this logistics REIT an attractive option.

Stag Industrial (STAG -1.12%) went public in spring 2011 as a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties and with an eye toward balancing income and growth.

Riding the tide of e-commerce logistics and, post-pandemic, a new emphasis by manufacturers on on-shoring their supply chain, this Boston-based REIT now trades for about $34 a share. And it has drubbed the greater market in the dozen years since its initial public operating, as the chart below shows.

STAG Total Return Level Chart

STAG Total Return Level data by YCharts

But what will do you for me now?

Past performance is never a guarantee of future results, but there are reasons for confidence. Stag has steadily grown its portfolio to 561 buildings in 41 states, and those 111.6 million square feet are about 98% occupied. Nearly 10% of that space saw new lease signings this year at an average rent boost of close to 31%.

Another key metric to consider is funds from operations (FFO), analogous to earnings per share for non-REIT stocks. Stag reported per-share core FFO of $0.55 for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 3.8% compared to the first quarter of 2022. That and a dividend payout ratio of an estimated 63% for this year point to the ability to cover its dividend while leaving room to continue its run of five straight years of increases.

The charts below show how Stag stock has been recently outperforming three other well-known industrial REITs in both price and total return, which combines price movement and dividends.

Outperformance at an attractive valuation

Despite that outperformance, Stag shares are selling for about 13.5 times their FFO per share, sharply lower than warehouse giant Prologis at about 21 times. The smaller REIT is also yielding about 4.3%, a notably healthy figure considering that its share price is also performing well (yield equals dividend per share divided by share price). Prologis, meanwhile, yields about 2.8% and the other two in the chart above are at about 2%.

Stag also pays monthly, which adds to its appeal to investors interested in that kind of passive income stream. So does the solidity and diversity of its geographic and client base. Its top 20 markets currently comprise only 57% of its rent roll, led by Chicago at 7.2%, while its top 20 tenants comprise only 16.5%. Amazon at 2.8% is the largest tenant, and the rest are a mix of logistics, services, and manufacturing operations.

Nicely suitable for a long-term buy and hold

Stag Industrial has built a nice record in a sector that could continue to outperform other commercial real estate for years to come. Additionally, Stag's valuation and yield make it an appealing investment opportunity compared to its industry peers. Monthly dividend payments and a diverse geographic and tenant base add to Stag's compelling combination of income and growth potential, making it particularly attractive as a long-term buy and hold.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Marc Rapport has positions in Amazon.com, Prologis, and Stag Industrial. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Prologis, and Stag Industrial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Stag Industrial Stock Quote
Stag Industrial
STAG
$34.28 (-1.12%) $0.39
Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$129.33 (-0.63%) $0.82
Prologis Stock Quote
Prologis
PLD
$116.90 (-1.48%) $-1.76

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Two employees working at a warehouse.
Is Stag Industrial Stock a Buy?
 A small chalk board with passive income written out in near stacks of $100 bills.
Looking for Monthly Passive Income? Check Out This 4.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock.
 Happy person with fists in front of a yellow wall.
Buy These 3 Stocks While They're Still Cheap
 warehouse worker
Stag Industrial Is a Buy for 2023 and Beyond
 warehouse workers passing a box
This Industrial REIT Is on Sale and on Fire. Is Stag Ready to Stage a Rally?

Our Most Popular Articles

Woman 40s smiling GettyImages-1216952870
3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
Bull market 3
Consumers Send a Bullish Signal in June: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
mother teaching daughter how to save money in piggy bank
If You Invested $10,000 in the S&P 500 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much Money You'd Have Today
Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
Data Shows Older Americans Are Underestimating Their Social Security Benefits

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services