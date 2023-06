The pause on federal student loan payments and interest that has been in effect since early 2020 is set to end later this year. SoFi (SOFI -2.47%) has performed very well since this was announced, as investors have high hopes for the company's student loan refinancing business. But will it be the game-changer investors seem to expect?

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 22, 2023. The video was published on June 23, 2023.