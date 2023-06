Stocks that have any exposure to artificial intelligence have been on first lately, and Nvidia (NVDA -3.74%), Meta Platforms (META -3.55%), and Adobe (ADBE -1.07%) have been three of the biggest winners. But with so much growth priced in, Travis Hoium thinks the market is overheated, and it's time to sell.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 21, 2023. The video was published on June 25, 2023.