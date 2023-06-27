Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Was Such a Healthy Stock Today

By Eric Volkman – Jun 27, 2023 at 6:56PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The heavily bullish sentiment on the company only grew on the second trading day of the week.

What happened

Although analyst takes on stocks should always be evaluated critically, they can really move a company's share price in the right or wrong direction. On Tuesday, that dynamic was apparent with biotech MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX 12.71%).

Thanks to several prognosticator price target boosts following encouraging clinical data, the company's stock rocketed 13% higher on the day, blasting past the S&P 500 index's 1.2% rise.

So what

Investors were already over the moon about MoonLake on Monday; the biotech company's stock price skyrocketed after it published that data. It came from a phase 2 trial of its investigational treatment sonelokimab, which met its primary endpoints for both safety and efficacy in the treatment of chronic skin condition hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Barclays analyst Leon Wang didn't waste any time upping his MoonLake price target by nearly 50%. After market hours on Monday, he cranked it to $41 per share from his previous $28, although he maintained his equal weight (i.e., hold) recommendation on the stock.

The following day, two of his peers at BTIG and Wedbush made even more drastic increases. The former's Julian Harrison now feels MoonLake is worth $68 per share, quite some distance up from his preceding $36 estimation, and continues to deserve his outperform (buy) rating.

In a new note, Harrison said that sonelokimab has set a new standard for HS treatment, and its effects on the affliction could be unprecedented.

Now what

Not to be outdone, Wedbush pushed up its MoonLake price target to $61 per share, nearly doubling it from the previous $33. The researcher kept its outperform recommendation intact. Wedbush said that it has even more confidence in the viability of sonelokimab than it did previously. 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Quote
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MLTX
$51.79 (12.71%) $5.84
Barclays Plc Stock Quote
Barclays Plc
BCS
$7.49 (1.63%) $0.12

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

scientists high five smile
Why Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Skyrocketed Monday

Our Most Popular Articles

mature couple relaxing drinking wine together in their backyard
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
woman hijabi eating apple on phone online banking
Nearly Half of Warren Buffett's $366 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Nvidia Have Split Their Shares: These 4 Companies Should Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks
man charging electric vehicle EV
Why Nio Stock Raced Higher Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services